Family Foundation president says Virginia AG is 'siding' with Planned Parenthood, abortion industry

The head of a state pro-life advocacy group is blasting Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s decision to join in a federal lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s “gag rule” freezing out Planned Parenthood from the Title X family planning program.

In an email statement to The Progress-Index Monday afternoon, Virginia Family Foundation president Victoria Cobb said Herring’s decision means he is “siding with the $1 billion abortion industry and not the taxpayers of Virginia.”

Herring announced Monday he was joining the attorneys general of 20 other states to challenge the constitutionality of the administration’s decision to freeze Title X funds to groups that promote abortions. The suit will be filed Tuesday in a federal court in Oregon.

The funding program supports healthcare providers serving low-income Americans such programs as cancer screenings and family planning, including access to contraception. Planned Parenthood is one of the groups that would be shut out of the program.

In a statement, Herring said the move essentially dictates conservative politics over a necessary healthcare tool from which 50,000 Virginians benefit.

“Virginia women and families deserve access to medically-sound healthcare and family planning services, not a narrow range of ineffective services dictated by ideology. President Trump’s regulations will put women across Virginia at risk, freeze out trusted providers like Planned Parenthood, and cripple an important and successful program,” he said.

Cobb’s statement said the action proves that Herring is in the pocket of Planned Parenthood and other abortion advocates.

“While Planned Parenthood has only a handful of abortion centers in urban areas and college towns, there are more than 100 federally qualified health centers in Virginia that provide real, quality health care for men, women, and children,” Cobb said. “While claiming to care about women, Planned Parenthood spends millions of dollars every year to get people just like Mark Herring elected to office to ensure it continues to be able to feed at the government trough."

Abortion proved to be a volatile issue in the 2019 Virginia General Assembly. Republicans sharply criticized Democrats for sponsoring legislation that would have relaxed limitations on late-term abortions, including ones at the time of birth. They accused Gov. Ralph S. Northam and others of promoting “infantcide” by supporting the bill, which died in a House subcommittee.

