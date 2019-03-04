CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey visited the White House on Monday afternoon for a meeting with President Trump, along with a briefing by senior officials and reception as part of the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting.

“I am honored to be invited to the White House to meet with President Trump,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This is a tremendous opportunity to hear about issues that affect other states, and the nation as a whole.”

“The President has been a powerful ally to West Virginia with his policies. As the state’s attorney general, I have been and remain dedicated to ending regulatory overreach that violates the rule of law and hurts the nation, including West Virginians whose livelihoods depend on coal.

“I commend President Trump’s commitment to shrinking the administrative state, particularly the repeal of his predecessor’s anti-coal agenda. Our office vigorously fought to block the job-killing, Obama-era Power Plan, and now we share in President Trump’s desire for responsible regulation that will boost West Virginia’s coal production, create more jobs and fuel our nation.

“I also support the President’s initiative to fight opioid abuse. The opioid crisis continues to ravage our state and defeating it requires that we take a holistic approach to tackle this problem from a supply, demand and educational perspective.

“I look forward to this meeting as we strive together to better West Virginia and the nation.”



