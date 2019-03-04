KEYSER - Keyser police chief Tom Golden, Officer Rumer, Officer Marley, and K-9 Officer Tattle were invited to Keyser Primary School Thursday to demonstrate how the K-9 is used in law enforcement.

According to Chief Golden, the officers did an amazing job.

Mayor Damon Tillman expressed his pride in the Keyser Police Department and all of their accomplishments since the change of administration. “The officers are more visible than ever before, are more active, and more productive,” he said.