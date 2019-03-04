Chesterfield singer wants to do more shows, produce more videos showcasing his music, talent

Nick Faulconer has big plans for 2019.

The award-winning Chesterfield native cut his debut EP about two years ago but has plans for bigger releases this year. On top of that, he wants to play more shows and record music videos for his new songs.

“I think music videos are probably the biggest thing because it allows you to open your songs up a lot because people are really visual online,” said Faulconer. “And then to release a bunch of songs. I have probably 16 of them that are done.”

He got his start pretty young.

“I first started playing guitar at 11. I’m pretty sure among my first sentences was songs, singing little nursery things,” said Faulconer.

This slowly turned into real performances. Faulconer started playing open mics, and then those same venues started bringing him back to play actual gigs. “I thought ‘Oh I can actually make money off of this,’” he said.

His live shows are subject to change, much like his music style.

“It’s really different than it would have been a month ago. They’re always changing. I’m always trying to increase the excitement and enjoyment. What they looked like six months ago are really different from what they look like now,” said Faulconer.

While he plays originals, Faulconer also enjoys performing covers of other songs. His favorite is “Billie Jean,” originally by Michael Jackson.

“Especially doing it with, well I just started using a loop pedal,” he said. “I like doing it because it’s really high energy and people know that song.”

For his original music, it’s obvious in his music that he takes huge influence from major pop artists like Ed Sheeran, especially in his totally acoustic debut EP. But now, Faulconer is more geared towards a lo-fi, R&B feel.

“It used to be people like John Mayer and Ed Sheeran the most, and I still have some roots there,” he explained, emphasizing some artists who have influenced his songwriting. “But now I have this friend who got me into R&B and trap. I really like Andy Grammer, even Charlie Puth, his newer stuff,” said Faulconer.

As far as new music, Faulconer explained that he’s been branching out of his comfort zone. Faulconer admits that he’s started taking a lot of influence from bigger rap artists, his current favorite being rapper Blackbear.

His latest EP is due out this summer and it’s set to be four songs long, but he said that it’s the music he’s proud of so far in his career. “The whole EP is one, kind of storyline. It’s really different from what I’ve done in the past,” said Faulconer.

All of the behind-the-scenes is Faulconer as well. He runs his own website, social media, produces and mixes his own songs. “Producing my own music has gotten me jobs as well,” said Faulconer. “People will reach out and be like ‘Hey, can you do my folk album?’”

In the meantime, Faulconer's got a smattering of shows scheduled in Richmond, Chesterfield and Chester.

“More short term, my plan is to improve my live performances and make them more exciting. And to improve my songwriting and more recording for people. I like that because it’s a way to facilitate other people’s heart and that’s really fun for me. But just trying to play more and more and more, just trying to play as much as possible,” Faulconer added.

Faulconer has come a long way since the start of his career but he said he doesn’t regret anything. “Just keep taking the next step no matter what. Which I think is what I would tell myself now. Keep the long term vision ahead of you and keep the next steps going. As long as you’re doing that, you can’t go wrong, because you’re just doing your best.”

Nick Faulconer will be playing at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Keggers at Hand in Richmond.

