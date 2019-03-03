Expanding my line dancing abilities beyond the Electric Slide has been on my long list of fun things to accomplish. Just across the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge from The Progress-Index the Dancemasters Ballroom is conveniently located in the oldest shopping center, The Shoppes at Pickwick, in Colonial Heights.

The Dancemasters Ballroom owner and instructor, Amy Hontos, offers a complimentary class to first-time students. I showed up at the studio in comfortable clothing ready to get my groove on when … “What did my wondering eyes see?” ... ‘twas our Progress-Index Pressroom manager, Itipon Somboon, instructing Zumba!

Of course, I had to take pics and ask away. Apparently, Somboon has been hosting Dancemasters’ Zumba parties every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6-7 p.m. since the beginning of this year. Somboon told me, “It’s a fun thing to do after work; a great way to release job stress. Just let it all go!”

Hontos introduced me to the other students before getting started. In the back of my mind, I was thinking … I sure hope I don’t end up looking like Elaine from Seinfeld.

The first line dance of the evening was the Charleston. I was only a wee bit familiar with it, but with Hontos’ simple instructions, I mastered the steps, quickly. A fellow classmate, Kelly Medeiros, sweetly made mention I had done so.

Feeling confident, we moved on to the Biker Shuffle which was more like the Biker Scuffle for me. According to Merriam-Webster, the intransitive verb means: to struggle at close quarters with disorder and confusion. That about sums it up for me!

The Biker Shuffle’s one saving grace is … the lyrics include step-by-step instructions; eventually, I was walkin’ to my right, movin’ it on up, walkin’ to my left, bringin’ it on back, kickin’ with it, hoppin’ on out, slidin’ and turnin’.

Frazzled, yet, feeling accomplished, I moved on faithfully to the third line dance: the Cowboy Ha Ha – er, I mean the Cowboy Cha Cha. Maybe, if I had worn my cowgirl hat, the steps may have come to me more naturally, but hatless … I felt like a pinball not sure of which way I was headed next.

The final line dance, Booty Call, involved cockroaches, well … la cucarachas… to be exact. Even with Hontos’ encouragement and simple instructions, I was not able to achieve even a small portion of this dance; other students fared much better than I.

After class, I visited with Mike and Susan Mayes from Dinwiddie. Mike said, “My wife and I didn’t dance for the first 20 years of our marriage. It wasn’t until our son got married that we learned how to do so.”

Susan added, “Our future daughter-in-law at the time told us we were going to dance at their wedding … everyone was going to dance. So, we started lessons.” While smiling and looking at her partner in dance and in life, she said, “And, we have a lot more fun, now, because we think we know what we’re doing.”

Mike commented, “Dance is good exercise, and you interact more doing things you enjoy, which is true about everything.”

First time taking line dancing, Desiree Walker from Chester added, “I liked the class. It was a lot of fun.” While laughing, she quipped, “I’ve always wanted to participate at parties, and now, I can fake it better.”

Walker said, “I’ve been taking Zumba classes for two years. I used to take them at a local gym, but I followed Itipon here, because when he left, I was heartbroken.”

Prince George resident Maggie Wheatley added, “Amy has done wonders with me. When I first started with line dancing, I would get nauseous while doing the turns. Then, one time when we were learning a new dance, Amy took the time to put tape on the floor which helped me learn how to turn all the way around; I wasn’t so disoriented anymore.”

Wheatley added, “Line dancing is good exercise, and it’s good for the brain, because you need to remember which step to take next.”

Hontos has been a dance instructor for 40 years. In 2015, she took over ownership of the studio originally named Dance Masters. Hontos changed the name to Dancemasters Ballroom and has been teaching a variety of dance classes beyond line dancing: salsa, fox trot, waltz, etc. Hontos offers the finest in partner dance instruction, whether it’s one-on-one, private or group.

The team at Dancemasters welcomes all ages, and they cater to beginners. Hontos commented, “Ballroom dancing is not just the foxtrot, waltz and tango, it is partner dancing done in a social situation. Dancing teaches confidence and makes students more social. It teaches them how to interact with the opposite sex.”

Hontos hosts weekly socials on Thursday nights from 7:30-10 p.m. The cost is $10 , and the dances change each week. No experience is necessary, and the first social is free for new guests, only.

If you would like to learn how to dance, fine-tune some moves or connect with new people, visit dancemastersballroom.com for a class schedule and information or call 804-898-3555.

Kristi K. Higgins, also known as "The Social Butterfly", recently joined the Progress-Index newsroom staff. Kristi, who writes about her experiences at various community events, will be contributing her insights and perspective, as well as sharing stories of human interest, for Progress-Index customers. She can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5162.