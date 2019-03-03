Hill to continue pursuing art in college

COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Back in January, Colonial Heights High School, CHHS, senior Claire Hill was awarded the school’s prestigious title “Senior of the Month.”

A tradition at the high school since 1998, students named “Senior of the Month” are considered the best representatives of their class. Nominations are collected from the CHHS staff each month as the committee looks for outstanding scholars, exceptional leadership skills, a wide array of activities and sound character and judgment.

“I truly was grateful to receive such an award,” Hill said. “It is awesome to be recognized for being a good human, and I am so proud of the other ‘good-human’ seniors who received this accomplishment as well. We have great seniors at the high school, [so] I bet it was hard to choose just 10; another reason why I am so grateful.”

Hill was born in Hopewell and moved to Colonial Heights when she was about two years old. Growing up attending Colonial Heights Public Schools, she enjoyed the small, close-knit environment.

“I like being close with my peers and always being valued in the classroom. Specifically in high school, I liked growing up and conversing with my teachers and staff in a mature manner,” she said. “They have helped me so much throughout the last four years and have made me feel very prepared to leave the high school and take on my next chapter.”

In addition to a rigorous, time-consuming course schedule, Hill took full advantage of extracurricular activities offered at CHHS, including the National Latin Honors Society, National Spanish Honors Society, National Honors Society, National Art Honors Society, BETA Club, Joi Club and Art Club. She also thrived in soccer, playing defense for the Richmond Strikers and varsity soccer at CHHS. Additionally, she has been a Girl Scout since 2007.

Of all the activities she’s delved into, Hill has found her true passion and talent in art. So much so that she plans to major in the craft in college.

“My absolute favorite subject is Art. I cannot express enough how important it is to my life,” she said. “In college, I plan to major in art and minor in secondary education. I hope to return to Colonial Heights to teach.

“My current art teacher, Ms. Unger, has helped me grow both individually and artistically,” she added. “I cannot thank her enough for her support and teachings that have helped me become the artist I am today.”

Hill notes she is 99 percent sure she will be attending Guilford College in the fall to play soccer and major in art. She believes the school is the best fit for her because it is similar to Colonial Heights — an extremely small school where she will feel valued as an individual student. She is looking forward to new beginnings and new friendships.

“Though Colonial Heights has done a lot for me, I believe Guilford will offer excellent opportunities for me to expand my individuality and my maturity to be my own person,” she said.

While Hill’s work ethic has undoubtedly contributed to her success, she attributes credit to several family members, friends and teachers for propelling her to where she is now.

“Mom and Dad, thank you for supporting me, and raising me to be a great young woman. You have done so much for me and I cannot thank you enough,” she said. “Also, my boyfriend and his family have helped me greatly. Thank you guys for your continued support and love.

“My high school art teacher, Ms. Unger — the greatest role model you’ll ever have: thank you for the memories and teachings to make me the best artist I can be,” she added. “The staff at the high school, my counselors and administrators, thank you for your support and guidance.”

As her senior year continues to quickly pass her by, Hill has some words of advice for upcoming Colonial seniors:

“As cliche as it sounds, truly cherish your last year at CHHS. It feels like I just came to the school as a freshman, and with the blink of an eye, I am three months away from graduating high school. Be kind and roll with the punches. With stress comes college applications, scholarships, essays and more. You will be rewarded. Trust the process.”

Hill will join the other nine students who are awarded Senior of the Month at a Colonial Heights Education Foundation-sponsored “Senior of the Month” banquet in June, where the honorees will each receive a $500 scholarship from the Colonial Heights Loyal Order of the Moose.