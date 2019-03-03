Clubs: Wonder City Garden Club

On Wednesday, January 9, the Woman's Club of Hopewell began the new year with Daniel Jones, a Hopewell resident and photographer as guest speaker.

Pat Doherty began the meeting by welcoming everyone and recognizing guests. Frances Smith led the devotional, and Frances Lee introduced Mr. Jones, who showed beautiful slides and told interesting stories about his adventures in the Czech Republic and Croatia.

"I had never been to Europe and didn't know anyone there," he said. But he soon learned to love the city of Prague, which he said is "incredibly beautiful."

Mr. Jones graduated from Liberty University with a master's degree in History, and when the opportunity came to teach English in the Czech Republic, he took it. "It was the best decision I've ever made," he commented. He was 33 years old at the time, and he showed a map of the Czech Republic, which is on the same plane as Austria and Hungary. He described the Czech Republic as a "land of stories," and said it is very interesting and very magical. "It's the size of Virginia," he commented.

A Hopewell native, Mr. Jones, now 36-years-old, showed many slides depicting interesting sites. One showed downtown Prague. He said the country has narrow streets and is quite cold in winter. He told of the mixture of Eastern Slavic architecture, and he showed various scenes from the country. "In the summer, it's not too hot, and darkness doesn't come until 10 p.m." Mr. Jones said, "and people love to go to Beer Gardens, and most stay until 11 p.m. "Everyone goes there," he said, "it's Czech culture. People walk a lot and ride bikes," he told the crowd. "They ride a bike, stop at a park, then ride more. People are very outdoorsy," he concluded.

The Hopewell native compared certain places to the Riverwalk in Hopewell. He showed a slide of a rustic-looking place, like countryside. There are also beachfront stretches to the river, and people kayak. The countryside has lots of undeveloped land and fields, he said.

"People speak German often," he described and said in his favorite spot people speak German first and Czech second. "There is still a significant amount of land for farming," he said. He showed a slide of a castle, which he described as significant because of its complexity. It has ties to the first World War, which began when the Austria-Hungarian Archduke, Franz Ferdinand, was killed by Serbian assassins.

Mr. Jones said many people have two homes in the Czech Republic, one in the city, and one outside the city, big or small. Cottages are reached by train. "No water, no electricity," he said, "but they have fireplaces." He said he loved it, and said he stayed at a friend's cottage, and "if I could stay one place the rest of my life, it would probably be there."

Each spring there is a festival to welcome the season, and there are costumes and street plays. People march between towns.There are gardens, and people sweep the streets.

The Hopewell photographer also worked in Croatia for a time, and he described that as the "Land of Sea and Sun." At one time the country was part of Yugoslavia, but no more. "There are mountains on one side," he said, "and there is the sea on the other side. There is a palace there, and water, and tiny fishing boats. Originally it was a Roman settlement, and there is a Turkish influence." He told of the beautiful sunsets, and the costumes and face paint people use during special occasions. He got good photographs there, and he showed slides of the town festival, which featured a Ring of Fire. There are rivers, boats, scenery, and he said it is very picturesque. "There's rocky land all across this country," he said, "and small boats are prevalent. There are trees, but lots of rocks," he said. Trains are very much in evidence in the Czech Republic, but not so much in Croatia.

The people watching and listening enjoyed all Mr. Jones' stories and pictures, and he has a website and publishes photos. Some of his work can be found at Guncotton.

The Woman's Club of Hopewell helps in many ways in Hopewell and the surrounding areas. Their meetings are held in the local library each month.

This club report was submitted by Joan Holland.

Hopewell Federated Woman's Club

On, Wednesday, Jan. 16, two women representing the James House spoke at the Hopewell Federated Woman's Club meeting. Terra Jones-Steele spoke about the Signature Project of the James House, which helps women and children who have to deal with domestic violence. She described how abusers control their victims by using power to control, whether by finances, threats, humiliation, physical violence or other options."I still remember the first time I went out" (to help people), Ms. Jones-Steele said. She is glad to be a part of the James House, which offers much help to these families.

The other speaker, Tia Cochran, spoke of shelter, describing how some people have nowhere to turn and no one to help them. "Control is the abuser's power," she said, adding that, "It's difficult for women, because there is wife beating, emotional violence, even using the children against her." Abusers make the victim feel bad by telling her she is a bad parent or that she is wrong to leave because the children need two parents. Some even threaten to hurt children, thus forcing the woman to feel she literally cannot leave for fear of her children being hurt.

"One lady told me," the speaker declared, "that her husband said if she left he would commit suicide, so she stays." Abusers use intimidation, emotional abuse, isolation, economic abuse, male privilege, (treating her like a servant, making all the major decisions, defining men's and women's roles, acting like the "master of the castle"), coercion by threatening and carrying out violent actions, and isolating her from others. Sometimes this is all a victim knows.

"Having a joint checking account is a good thing because the abusers use the money as a weapon," the speaker said. "These are unhealthy relationships, and some people are used to physical violence. One man sent letters from prison to his ex; he was still trying to frighten her," the speaker said. They use claims of jealousy to limit the women's interaction with others, even deciding what books they can read, who they can see or speak with. Some prevent wives or significant others from getting or holding jobs because that might limit the abuser's power.

Both women told of ways to help, suggesting giving someone a hug to let them know you care. "There is a National Hotline you can call." The James House does much work to improve the lives of many families, and they also have a 24-hour hotline, 804-458-2704.

Many questions followed the speakers' talk, and the two women gave out two papers with worthwhile information. The HFWC ladies were very glad the speakers came, and they applauded these James House ladies.

The meeting began with a welcome from the club president, the Pledge of Allegiance, and a devotional.

The club helps the James House regularly, giving coats and jackets, purses filled with needed items, along with monetary donations. The club is also collecting and donating books, box tops, soup labels and school supplies to aid Hopewell schools. Other projects are visiting nursing home residents and veterans, collecting money to aid UNICEF to help those who are in need of food, and the Heifer Fund which helps families purchase farm animals to help provide food. The latest project is a Milkweed Garden to help butterflies, thus improving the environment.

The Hopewell Federated Woman's Club is planning their annual fashion show for March 30th at the VFW Hall. They love to help a high school student go to college, and the money raised by this event is used for that purpose.

Meetings are held each month, and on February 20th, Dr. Melody Hackney, superintendent of Hopewell Schools, will speak.

This club report was submitted by Joan Holland.

Wonder City Garden Club

The February 2019 meeting of Wonder City Garden Club was held Tuesday the 5th at 6:30 p.m. The Club met in the warm and inviting home of Marty Reed with Janet Evans as co-hostess; lovely refreshments were served. Nine members and two quests where in attendance. Welcome to our newest member Lovena Rapole.

The program for the evening was “Beatrix Potter-Author and … Naturalist, Gardener, Shepherdess, and Conservationist”, presented by Mary Doug Enghauser. Mary gave a wonderful talk and shared so much interesting information about Beatrix Potter’s life and legacy.

This meeting was also a “decorated gift box exchange”; this is always so much fun and shows imagination and creativity.

The next meeting of Wonder City Garden Club is free and open to the public. Please join us on Tuesday, March 5,2019, at 6:30 p.m. in the Appomattox Regional Library in Hopewell, as we host “Attracting Birds with Water”, presented by acclaimed nature photographer, Bob Schamerhorn. Refreshments will be provided.

This report was submitted by Deborah Hollandsworth, WCGC Publicity