The following books have been added to shelves at the Petersurg Public Library, 201 W. Washington St.:

Nonfiction

"The Truth About Men: What Men and Women Need to Know" by DeVon Franklin

Preacher and film producer Franklin had thought about this book for some time but was finally stirred to write it after a conversation with Marie Shriver. He did so with two goals: to encourage men to look at themselves clearly and honestly in order to confront what they do and why and to make the reasons for some of men’s more disturbing behavior clear to women. He begins with the question, “are all men dogs?”. His conclusion was that each man has a dog, specifically an “overwhelming selfish impulse for sexual, financial, professional, or personal fulfillment by any means necessary.” His book then goes on to discuss acknowledging “the dog” and means of controlling it, leading to happier, more fulfilling relationships.

"Queen Bey: A Celebration of the Power and Creativity of Beyonce Knowles-Carter" edited by Veronica Chambers.

Veronica Chambers, the editor of this collection of essays in praise of Beyonce, is a writer for the New York Times. The theme of these collected essays? “What might a Black girl be in this world?” There are twenty essays here, all discussing a different aspect of the talented Beyonce, and there are many aspects to discuss. From performance to politics, it’s all here as the essayists discuss what makes Beyonce so popular … and inspiring. What might a Black girl be in this world? Look at Beyonce: more than you ever imagined.

Fiction

"Trouble in Rio: A Family Business" novel by Carl Weber

Rio Duncan is one of the youngest children of the Duncan clan. With no solid position in the family business like his other siblings, he has been feeling out of place and decides to disappear. Rio leaves his Duncan identity behind and goes on a search for friends and family who can relate to him. His destination is Baltimore. Rio’s personality and flair instantly gains him popularity in Baltimore, but when violence erupts and all eyes are on him, Rio has a change of heart about his newfound crew, and he needs an escape plan. There is one problem: his family doesn’t know where he is. Did he inherit any of the ruthless traits he observed in his father and brothers? Can the most colorful Duncan son get out of Baltimore and back home safe and sound now that he’s on his own?

"The Island of Sea Women" by Lisa See Mi-ja and Young-sook

Lisa See Mi-ja and Young-sook are best friends that come from very different backgrounds. When they are old enough, they begin working in the sea with their village’s all-female diving collective. As the girls take up their positions as baby divers, they know they are beginning a life of excitement and responsibility but also danger. Despite their love for each other, Mi-ja and Young-sook’s differences are impossible to ignore. Mi-ja is the daughter of a Japanese collaborator, and Young-sook was born into a long line of haenyeo and will inherit her mother’s position leading the divers in their village. Little do the two friends know that after surviving hundreds of dives and developing the closest of bonds, forces outside their control will push their friendship to the breaking point.

Dana Cragg is Adult Services Librarian for the Petersburg Public Library System. She writes a regular column introducing some of the latest books added to library shelves.