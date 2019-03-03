Grandfather of student tells Prince George School Board that without it, some kids sit home after graduation

PRINCE GEORGE - Advocates of increased vocational training for students with special needs pleaded their case before the county School Board last week, with one parent saying she was “not proud” of living in the county because it does not support this area of learning.

“I’m not proud of living here right now,” said Lisa Townsend, who has a ninth-grader with special needs “There have been battles over the years over Zachary’s education, and it’s been peaks and valleys.”

Steve Pories, the young man’s grandfather, asked the county to consider again creating a position of “transition specialist.” This instructor would work with special-needs students to help them develop a tradeable post-high school skill.

“Our purpose here is to advocate for Zack as well as his peers,” said Pories. “We do know that with the right kinds of vocational experiences and with the guidance and direction of a transition specialist, that people with disabilities can be successful, but it’s not a natural thing that just happens. Zack can be successful, he can have a job. The missing link for Zack and others is vocational experience.”

Pories acknowledged that the board was in a “difficult position” and that “there’s never enough money for all the things that needs to get done.” But he added that having a specialist in school would benefit the 856 special-needs students in the system.

The detailed budget proposal for fiscal year 2020 included sections covering local transfer funds, paraprofessional and custodian compensation comparisons, transportation budget changes, expenditure charts by category and object, revised teacher salary scale, and expenditure changes from the original proposal. Its share of local funding is more than $98,000 less than last year’s budget.

The county’s compensation of school system paraprofessionals (teaching assistants who can also serve students with special needs and disabilities) was compared to surrounding areas. Of Charles City, Sussex, Hopewell, New Kent, Dinwiddie, Powhatan and Surry, Prince George pays its paraprofessionals the third highest rate at $12.69 per hour, with Charles City paying the lowest at $9.00 and Surry the highest at $14.38.

The next School Board budget work session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Chai Gallahun is a staff writer for the Hopewell Herald & Prince George Post, a sister publication of The Progress-Index.