Lady Blue Devils down Brentsville, 45-35,; they face Wm. Monroe Tuesday in Petersburg

PETERSBURG —Tyjana Simmons scored 19 points, and the Hopewell Lady Blue Devils were able to offset tight defense around one of their other star players to beat Brentsville, 45-35, Friday night at Petersburg High School's Lawson Gym and advance to the state 3A-class semifinals.

The victory was Hopewell's fourth straight by at least 10 points.

But it did not look too easy for Hopewell early. The Tigers did a good job of taking the reigning Region 3A Player of the Year, Courtney Scott, out of the game, limiting her to a total of only five points.

The rest of Hopewell's roster, though, responded. In addition to Simmons leading Hopewell with 19 points, the Devils also got contributions from Messiah Hunter with eight points and Alena Puaauli-Pelham with six points on two 3-pointers.

Brentsville grabbed a quick 11-7 lead in the first quarter, but Hopewell roared back to lead at halftime, 28-15. The Tigers tried making a run in the second half and actually cut Hopewell's lead to seven at one point. The Devils controlled the game's last two minutes, however, to ice the victory.

Hopewell continues its tournament run with a matchup Tuesday night against the William Monroe Dragons of Charlottesville. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. at Petersburg High School.

Brandon Carwile is a staff writer for the Hopewell Herald & Prince George Post, a sister publication of The Progress-Index.