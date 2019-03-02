Desmond speaking about Maine troops at Gettysburg

PETERSBURG – Pamplin Historical Park and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier welcomes Jerry Desmond, executive director of Pamplin Historical Park, to speak at the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable on March 7 at 7 p.m. in the Park’s Education Center. Desmond’s presentation titled “Maine troops at Gettysburg” is based on his first book, "Turning the Tide at Gettysburg: How Maine Saved the Union," which was published in 2014.

Desmond’s career includes 22 years of professional museum experience in the areas of education, curation and administration. He has written numerous historical articles and multiple books, including “Turning the Tide at Gettysburg: How Maine Saved the Union.” Since his time at La Paglia and Associates, he has served as a consultant leading the development and expansion of new and existing museums. Desmond was involved with over 20 mostly Civil War-related museum projects across the Southeast while serving with La Paglia and Associates.

Desmond has received the Tennessee Association of Museums Award of Excellence for four consecutive years, 1996-1999. More recently, he has served as director of both the Rome History Museum in Georgia and the Birmingham History Center in Alabama. His master degrees in both education and history were completed at the University of Maine. Jerry’s early career includes 12 years of secondary school education and college-level teaching experience.

The mission of the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable is to serve as a community facilitator for the dissemination and discussion of historical topics related to the Civil War era. This period’s military, social, economic and political historical relevance is clearly apparent in our present lives. The Roundtable seeks to provide a more thorough understanding of this era and to better inform citizens of today.

The Petersburg Civil War Roundtable (PCWRT) meets each month (except June, July and August) at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier from 7-8 p.m. Annual membership is $40. Individuals who are already members of Pamplin Historical Park can become members of PCWRT for $20. Non-members can attend for $5 each meeting.