PETERSBURG – The Crimson Wave Boys Basketball program is one of the most storied teams in the Central Region, churning out historic talents like Moses Malone, former NBA player Mark West and current Sacramento Kings player Frank Mason.

Since 2015 the team has taken a dip, finishing just 3-18 in two consecutive seasons.

This year, the Crimson Wave finished 19-5, missing the state playoffs by just one game.

Petersburg Head Coach Ryan Massenburg remember the embarrassment he felt after a home loss to Prince George.

"One of those games that year we lost at home to Prince George. After the game they went and danced on the PHS in the center of the court," Massenburg said. "That really stuck with me."

This season, the Wave matched up against Prince George three times, winning all three games, once for a trophy over the holiday break.

The season started off on a tough note, with two straight losses to a 14-win Matoaca team and constant basketball powerhouse Hopewell.

"I felt like the first two losses came because we weren’t playing up to our ability," said 6’6" four-year senior Tyleke Crowder. "Everybody hadn’t settled into their role yet. But once everybody figured it out, we went from there."

The first win of the year came in a tactical battle against Lafayette from Williamsburg, who had just come off a 17-win season. The final score was 27-25 to Petersburg. They held the ball for most of the game, picking their moments to score and playing strong defense.

"It was kind of boring to be honest," said senior Nayson Massenburg with a laugh. "We’re not used to that, we like to play fast. But, at the end of the day when we got the win it felt like, finally."

The Wave followed that by travelling into Norfolk to play defending 4A state champions Lake Taylor. They left that night with another win, 64-62.

From there, Petersburg headed into the Tri-Cities Classic, hosted on their home court at Petersburg High School. They beat Thomas Jefferson 79-68 in the first round before beating St. Christopher’s, a private school from Richmond to reach the finals of the tournament. The Wave beat Prince George in the final.

"That was definitely my favorite moment from the season," said Junior Guard Milton Coles. "It would have been nice to get a banner, but at least we got a plaque."

Though they didn’t win regionals or states, these wins were huge in reestablishing the program’s respect. Petersburg hadn’t won the Tri-Cities classic in 7 years. Not only did they win it, they did it on their own turf, against local rival Prince George.

Petersburg exploded out of that tournament win with more victories. They beat Dinwiddie by 34 points, Highland Springs by 17 and Matoaca by 11 in a rematch. Before they knew it, they had completed a 12-game win streak.

"We didn’t really start noticing it until it was like six wins in, then we got the ball rolling and everybody started clicking," Crowder said.

Their win streak was ended by bitter cross-town rivals Hopewell. The team kept going, and finished out the season with six more wins and one loss.

Then came regionals, where they faced Lakeland, from Suffolk. The two teams played each other in a pre-season scrimmage that ended early when tensions rose and the teams got into an on-court dispute.

"We knew what kind of game it was going to be. We owed them a little something after that," said Massenburg.

Lakeland players lined up on half court trying to send intimidating looks at Petersburg before the game. When it started, Petersburg took an early lead. They stretched that lead into the fourth quarter where they held on to win by three points after holding a 10 point lead at one point.

The win put them in the regional semi-finals against Phoebus, the number one seeded team in the Region. The Wave started strong, getting up on Phoebus in the early stages of the game.

"I was talking to the coach at the Regional coaches meeting and he said when you guys first got up on us I though, oh this is going to be a game," said coach Massenburg.

Then the Wave hit a crucial second quarter and failed to score any points against Phoebus. Down a monsterous 27 points at half the Wave had to rally. They held Phoebus to just 11 third quarter points. They outscored Phoebus by eight points in the second half, but it was too late to save the season. Phoebus won 68-49. Petersburg’s season ended just one game away from the State Playoffs for a second year in a row.

"It was just a disappointment," said Crowder. "I felt like we were the better team but that second quarter really hurt us because we could have played better than we did, it was just frustrating."

Despite ending on that loss the 19-win season saw the Crimson Wave still recaptured their fans’ with a tournament win, three victories over Prince George, a 12-game win-streak and a victory over the defending 4A state champions at their house in Norfolk.

"One thing I can say, we do have a good fan base that followed us," said Coach Massenburg. "Everywhere we went there were fans. The community really got back into basketball. I’ve been here since when Bill Lawson was coach, what we did this year, the longest losing streak was one game. That was something different."

At the end of the season, senior D’Monte Brown made first-team all-region while Massenburg was named to the second-team.

Four-year starter Crowder reflected on the difference he noticed during his time playing for the Crimson Wave.

"One thing you notice about a winning team versus a losing team is relationships," he said. "I can joke around about certain things with a winning team. But on a losing team, everybody is on edge about everything so as soon as you say something to a player on a losing team everything just blows up.

Crowder’s coach reminisced on Crowder’s personal improvement as well.

"When we first got this guy in eighth grade, he couldn’t even sit here now with his legs crossed he was so clumsy," Coach Massenburg said. "Even his attitude has completely changed. He used to be the guy that would take out his own guys in practice. Now, if a skirmish happens, he’s the last one off the bench, just looking at his teammates saying ‘Ya’ll are stupid.’"

Though the team is losing six senior players, they have seven returning juniors to take the team’s momentum into the 2019-2020 season.

"Like I always tell the guys, one of our mottos is, "we’re all we got," said Coach Massenburg.

The team will be back next year, looking to achieve that so-far illusive state tournament appearance.