CUMBERLAND - A Fort Ashby woman accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend's dog waived her preliminary hearing Friday in Allegany County.

Her case will now go to Allegany County Circuit Court.

Amelia Dawn Miller, 22, of Fort Ashby, was charged with animal cruelty following an investigation which showed that she had allegedly illegally entered her former boyfriend’s home in Rawlings and shot his dog with a large caliber rifle she found there.

A large group of onlookers crowded into the courtroom Friday for Miller’s show cause hearing.

Waiving that hearing means the felony charge of third-degree burglary filed against her, along with misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty, aggravated animal cruelty, and malicious destruction of property, will automatically move to Circuit Court.

Miller was arrested two weeks after the alleged Jan. 11 and has since been incarcerated in the Allegany County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

The investigation was conducted by the Maryland State Police and the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit (C3I).








