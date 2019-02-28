PETERSBURG — The 2019 Petersburg Citizens Academy will begin its first session on Feb. 28, 2019. The academy is designed to teach residents more about local government, processes and procedures, and provide face-to-face interaction with state and local leaders.

This year’s Citizens Academy is divided into ten sessions that will cover subjects including: public safety, planning and zoning, community affairs, local government and general assembly.

Each month, special guests are invited to share their roles as they relate to the lives of Petersburg citizens. All sessions will provide open question/answer periods. Citizen concerns will guide the direction of the series and the guests that are invited to participate.

This initiative was started by Petersburg City Councilmember Treska Wilson-Smith. “I believe the academy provides the perfect space for residents to increase their knowledge of how local government operates,” said Wilson-Smith. “With this understanding, residents can also learn where they fit and how they can further engage with their community.”

Academy sessions will run each month from February through November. There is no registration required and each session will take place at Union Train Station, 103 River St. Times are included on the schedule. Questions and concerns can be addressed by calling Petersburg Special Events Office at 804-324-4014.