Riders can report incidents and concerns via texting a message

PETERSBURG — Petersburg Area Transit, PAT, launches an ELERTS Text-A-Tip line as a part of its “Be a Hero” Safety Program. Riders can now quickly and easily report safety and security concerns directly to Petersburg Area Transit operations staff, using ELERTS incident reporting platform. By simply texting to 804-704-8377, riders can discreetly report suspicious activity, vandalism, graffiti, disruptive behavior and maintenance issues. A photo may also be attached to the text message, to show Petersburg Area Transit exactly what is being reported.

“The safety of transit riders and employees is my number one priority. I am very excited to launch ELERTS as a part of PAT’s 'Be A Hero' Safety Program. PAT riders can take part in making transit safer and more efficient,” said PAT Director Charles L. Koonce Jr. “Text-A-Tip reporting will enhance our ability to keep our riders and our system safe and comfortable.”

The “Be A Hero” program empowers the transit community to help create a safer environment for riders and employees of the transit system.

ELERTS CEO Ed English said, “ELERTS is proud to add Petersburg Area Transit to its growing network of transit agencies that are able to respond to rider problems better and faster with ELERTS incident reporting tools. The key to getting someone to report a problem is to lower the natural barrier or resistance, by making it easy and discreet for riders.

ELERTS is the leading provider of See Say incident reporting in airports, transit agencies and smart cities. Its best-in-class See Something Say Something communication platform gives security and maintenance dispatchers increased visibility into issues via real-time incident reporting from passengers and employees, enabling dispatchers to immediately coordinate and respond to incidents. Learn more at www.elerts.com

Petersburg Area Transit serves residents, businesses and visitors of Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Richmond and the surrounding counties of Prince George and Dinwiddie transporting on average 57,000 passengers a month.