State Police said speed was a factor in Wednesday afternoon wreck; driver was not wearing a seat belt

DINWIDDIE — A 46-year-old county man had to be Medflighted to a Richmond hospital following a single-car crash Wednesday afternoon on Cox Road.

State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill said the accident occurred around 1:15 p.m. in the 13500 block of Cox Road near Poole Siding. Hill said the car driven by Carl Childress was eastbound when it went out of control on a curve. Childress apparently overcorrected, and the car crossed over the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Childress was taken via Medflight to VCU Medical Center with what Hill said were serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing, but Hill said speed apparently was a factor. Charges are pending.