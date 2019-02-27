FORT ASHBY - Three persons - one student and two adults - were transported to an area hospital to be checked out following an early-morning wreck involving a Mineral County school bus and two pick-up trucks.

According to the West Virginia State Police, TFC A. R. Hanlon responded to the crash at approximately 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The reported crash involved three vehicles, consisting of two pick-up trucks and a school bus, along Route 28 in Fort Ashby.

Mineral County Sheriff's Deputies Talley and Wingler also responded to assist.

The accident shut down Route 28 for awhile until the students could be evaluated and transported from the scene. Most were taken to their schools by another county bus.

According to the State Police, a passenger truck was exiting a side parking lot onto Route 28 and apparently struck another passenger truck traveling north on Route 28 while doing so. This caused the second truck to lose control and subsequently strike a loaded school bus traveling south on Route 28.

The bus had 45 students on board who were of primary, intermediate, middle and high school grades.

According to a spokesperson for Mineral County Schools, one of the three persons transported to the Western Maryland Health System for evaluation was a student on the bus who was taken by his or her mother to be checked out.

“The transports are believed to be routine checks and not severe,” said the WVSP spokesperson.

All three vehicles were required to be towed from the scene, which was completed by Isers, Peers, and Furlows Towing.

The crash remains under investigation pending additional statements.

The initial call prompted the Ft. Ashby and Wiley Ford Fire and EMS to respond. Additional EMS from the Short Gap, Ridgeley, Fountain, New Creek, Springfield, Allegany County District 16, Burlington, Cresaptown, Lavale, and Tri-Towns areas, as well as Romney Rescue EMS and Hampshire County Emergency Services EMS to responde

The three individuals transported were completed by Ridgeley VFD EMS, Wiley Ford VFD EMS, and Hampshire County Emergency Services EMS.

The WV State Police thanks the responding emergency services for the timely response and check of the numerous passengers.

Charges are pending the completed investigation.



