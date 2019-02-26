A Texas man says he's crunched the numbers and living at a Holiday Inn will be significantly cheaper than moving into a retirement home.

Terry Robison tells ABC News that a long-term stay at the Holiday Inn, which offers a senior discount, is $59.23 per night. One day in a nursing home, meanwhile, is more than three times as much: $188.

Robison, 64, lives in Spring, just north of Houston.

"That leaves $128.77 a day for lunch and dinner in any restaurant we want, or room service, laundry, gratuities and special TV movies," Robison wrote on Facebook. "Plus, they provide a spa, swimming pool, a workout room, a lounge and washer-dryer, etc."

In addition, rooms are regularly cleaned, he says, which includes replacing toiletries. When items, such as TVs, break, Robison won't have to foot the bill to replace them, either.

"They treat you like a customer, not a patient," he said.

Bus routes run nearby, too, Robison said, which will help save on transportation costs. A number of churches in the area offer free shuttle rides to Sunday services, as well.

One drawback: There's no medical staff onsite. Robison doesn't seem to mind, though.

"If you fall and break a hip, Medicare will pay for the hip, and Holiday Inn will upgrade you to a suite for the rest of your life," he said, jokingly, in his Facebook post.