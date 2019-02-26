CHESTERFIELD — Beginning March 1, Harrowgate Park, 4000 Cougar Trail, will be closed for construction.

The park will be closed for the construction of the new Harrowgate Elementary School and improvements at the rear of the park. During construction, all park facilities, including restrooms, playgrounds, trails, courts and athletic fields, will be unavailable for public use. The closure is expected to last 12-18 months.

Signage posted at Harrowgate Park will assist citizens in locating the nearest county park with comparable facilities. These parks include Goyne Park, 5300 Ecoff Ave.; Daniel Park, 660 Whitepine Road; and Dodd Park Playground, 201 Enon Church Road.

For questions about the school facility, contact Chesterfield Schools at 804-748-1405.