KEYSER - Almost 1,500 customers in Mineral County remained out of power by 5 p.m. Monday as high winds continued to down trees and power lines all over the area.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

The winds, which at times were reported to have gusted over 50 mph, hindered workers from climbing the utility poles to work on restoring service.

Mineral County Office of Emergency Management announced by early afternoon that warming stations had been set up at Keyser Fire Station No. 2, as well as the Burlington and Fort Ashby fire halls, to help those who had been without power since Sunday.

Although the warming stations did not offer overnight accommodations, those who remained without power and in need of a warm place to go were advised to call the 911 center at 304-788-4106.

In Keyser, one block of Water Street remained closed off Monday after the roof blew off an apartment building Sunday, leaving several families homeless. Debris was still hanging from the roof, whipping around in the wind and posing a danger to any vehicles that might have traveled up that portion of Water Street.

The winds also reportedly flipped trailers over in the Wal-mart parking lot, and damaged the scoreboard at Keyser’s softball field.

The winds were expected to continue to dissipate throughout the night, with a partly sunny day and highs in the low 40s forecast for today.





