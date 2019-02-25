College senior and aspiring veterinarian started twirling baton at the age of 5

Virginia Tech senior Connor Rudd is majoring in Dairy Science with the aspiration of becoming a veterinarian. He also has a passion for twirling baton, which is something his former classmates from Curtis Elementary, Matoaca Middle and Matoaca High schools more than likely will be very surprised to learn.

Connor has been twirling since he was 5 years old.

He said, “I got started in twirling at a young age. I was just another fidgety kid. My mom said I used to twirl my pacifier.”

Connor’s mom, Sara Rudd, shared, “We were touring the Iwo Jima Marine Corps War Memorial watching the Silent Drill Platoon perform rifle exchanges when Connor broke away from me into the crowd. He went to the performers and announced, ‘I want one of those. I want to do that.’”

Connor confirmed his mom’s statement. He said, “One day, I saw gun twirling for the first time. I told my mom I wanted to do that because I, always, was obsessed with spinning things at a young age. Mom made it her mission to find it. She discovered rifle twirling was only available in college; however, there was something very similar that would keep me interested in the twirling idea until college came around. She found the Royalettes Baton Twirling Corp. That’s where baton twirling came in and I have been doing it ever since and, no, I still don’t want to do rifle, I feel it’s too easy … not to sound cocky.”

Connor added, “The head of the Royalettes is Diane Gunnels; she has been running it way before I was born. She is also my coach and has been coaching me for all these years. She is the reason I am the person I am today, and she is the reason I have gotten where I am today.”

The Royalettes (co-sponsored by Chesterfield Parks & Recreation) primarily practice at Bailey Bridge Middle School in Chesterfield, and they compete at state, regional and national levels.

Gunnels expressed pride in coaching Connor.

“Connor always pushes himself to do his very best, reaches his goals and enjoys twirling. He’s a good role model for all twirlers,” she said.

According to Connor, he used to practice about seven and a half hours a week back when he was in high school. But, while in college he gets about 10 hours a week in during band season.

When asked to describe his twirling accomplishments, Connor said, “I have traveled to nationals every year which is held at the University of Notre Dame. There, I compete with twirlers from all around the nation. Because I am a guy, I only compete against girls in one division, two baton. This is basically a routine made specifically for using two batons, as the name implies. This is one of my favorite routines and has given me the ability to travel to worlds. You have to get top three in order to qualify for worlds; it is held in a new location every year.

“For example, this August, I will be competing at my fourth worlds held In Limoges, France, which I qualified for last year at nationals in solo (one baton) and two baton," he said. "So far, I have had the privilege to travel to Switzerland, British Columbia, Croatia, and Norway for the previous four worlds. I love it, because the family gets to go and without baton I know we would never have traveled this much.”

Connor’s international achievements include: Neuchatel, Switzerland 2013 (6th in 2 baton), Abbotsford, British Columbia Canada 2015 (5th in 2 baton, 11th in solo), Poreč, Croatia 2017 (3rd in 2 baton and 7th in solo.) and Lillehammer, Norway 2018 (2nd in 2 baton).

Sara said, “When Connor started winning nationals and was invited oversees to compete internationally, we were invited with him, and we’ve been riding his coattails ever since. Otherwise, we would never have had the opportunity to travel, if he hadn’t been as good as he is.”

When asked if Connor has ever showcased his talent anywhere outside of the Royalettes, he said, “Every year the Royalettes participate in the Richmond City Christmas Parade as one of their ways to give back to the community. Other than that though, I haven’t really shown off my talent because I didn’t want to be made fun of.”

His mom explained, “Connor did not want me to reveal any of his baton twirling to anyone. I was not allowed to wear competition t-shirts nor could I brag about him whatsoever. Nobody knew about his sport but me, his family, relatives, coach and teammates; we were all sworn to secrecy. This was due to the stigmatism of a boy twirling baton.

“However," she added, "when Connor entered college and got in that environment, he realized the people were more mature and wouldn’t make fun of him. In high school they judge and make fun. Connor didn’t even share it with his best friends.”

When asked what Connor’s peers think of his talent today and if they consider it a sport, he said, “Everyone is so supportive; it’s insane. I did not expect the amount of acceptance that I received especially for something I tried to keep hidden for such a long time. I consider it a sport, and I think you would be hard pressed to find someone who twirls that does not consider it a sport.”

Connor added, “Virginia Tech has baton twirling incorporated into its band like most universities, however, they are given more freedom to move where they feel like instead of being assigned a spot. I, along with Meredith Smith, twirl for the Marching Virginians; I have to say … it is the best part of being a Hokie. We do not have a twirling club, yet, but, we are making strives to get one in by next year and allow students to come learn a little about baton.”

Connor’s father, Harold Rudd, is also very proud of his son's achievements.

He said, “I’m very proud of Connor, obviously. He’s a great kid. Not just because of the baton. He and his brother are both great kids. They have turned out so well in the way they interact with people and the way they treat people; I’m just real proud of that.”

When the newspaper asked Harold how he felt about Connor hiding his twirling, Harold said, “I kind of understood. When he was younger, he did soccer and Little League. One of the coaches in Little League found out about it and made fun of twirling, in the way that it is not a male thing … more of a girl thing. My wife said to that coach, ‘Well, you take a baton and try twirling one.’ The coach wasn’t trying to be malicious, but backed down after my wife’s comment. The coach, soon, realized that twirling had produced great hand-eye coordination in Connor.

Connor has met people all over the world and has learned not to judge people and has learned to stand up for people whether they twirl or not. I like that and respect him for that,” his dad said.

Connor shared his long-term goals. “I knew I wanted to be a vet before I knew I wanted to twirl. I chose the Dairy Science path because I want to work with large animals, and I wanted to get as much experience with them as I could.

“As far as my twirling, usually, twirlers start to cut back after college and I think I am going to cut back, as well," he said. "I might stay around and judge other future twirlers, but as far as twirling goes, I’ve had my fun and made my mark, there’s no need to hog the spotlight.”

