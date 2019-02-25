RBC professor says LG misses historical-context mark comparing controversy surrounding him to Jim Crow-era lynchings

Lt. Gov. Justin E. Fairfax’s comparison of the sexual-accusation controversy surrounding him to Jim Crow-era lynchings was “probably not the wisest move on his part” in trying to politically clear his name, one area expert on politics said.

“I don’t think it’s quite apples to apples,” said Dr. Adam Zucconi, a political scientist and assistant professor of history at Richard Bland College. “[Fairfax’s] life has never been at stake.”

Zucconi was referring to an impromptu speech Fairfax gave Sunday at the close of the 2019 General Assembly session. In it, Fairfax compared accusations by two women of sexual misconduct against him to lynchings that took place in Virginia between the end of the Civil War and 1950. He said much like those victims, he has not been given due process to answer the charges against him.

“And yet we stand here in a rush to judgment with nothing but accusations and no facts, and we decide that we are willing to do the same thing," Fairfax said.

Silence filled the state Senate chamber in the moments following Fairfax’s remarks. When the session adjourned, Fairfax exchanged pleasantries with several in the chamber, including state Sen. Amanda F. Chase, R-Chesterfield. Chase is one of a handful of Virginia lawmakers who have not called for the lieutenant governor to resign in light of the accusations, saying everyone “deserves to have all of the facts heard.”

Zucconi said he understands why Fairfax chose to use the comparison “because he feels like he’s not getting due process,” but he thinks the lieutenant governor should have thought out his reaction more than he did. Such a comparison sounds like he is trivializing something as horrible as taking someone’s life just because they are a different skin color.

When a politician does something like that, Zucconi said he feels they are “missing the historical context of the moment.

“It probably wasn’t the wisest move on his part to do that,” Zucconi said.

Fairfax’s speech capped “what already has been a very challenging month in Virginia politics,” Zucconi said, referring to other controversies surrounding Gov. Ralph S. Northam and Attorney General Mark R. Herring. Northam is under pressure to resign following disclosure of a racist photo on his 1984 medical-school yearbook and his admission that he wore blackface to a dance party in the early 1980s. Herring also has admitted to wearing blackface to a rap-themed party while a student at the University of Virginia in 1980.

Fairfax has been accused by two women in separate instances in 2000 and 2004. One claims he raped her at Duke University, and the other claims he sexually assaulted her at the Democratic National Convention in Boston. He has denied both accusations and is resisting calls from both parties to resign.

With his speech Sunday, Fairfax “takes some heat off Herring and Northam,” Zucconi said. However, he likely did very little to change perceptions about the unsteadiness of the commonwealth’s political climate.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for House Speaker M. Kirkland Cox, R-Colonial Heights, reiterated statements made by the House of Delegates’ GOP floor leader condemning Fairfax’s speech.

“That is the worst, most disgusting type of rhetoric he could have invoked. It’s entirely appropriate for him to talk about due process and we would intend to offer him every ounce of it, and he’s welcome to take advantage of that anytime he would like,” C. Todd Gilbert of Shenandoah County was quoted as saying after the speech. House Republicans are working to convene a special panel of the House Courts of Justice Committee to hold a legislative public hearing on the accusations. Fairfax and both accusers have been invited by the House GOP to take part; he has refused while lawyers for the accusers say they are mulling the offer.

Zucconi said he is not a fan of the legislative public hearing issue, either.

“I would caution all parties to let this go through due process … and resolve this in the court of law,” he said.

