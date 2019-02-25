Change clarifies mayor, vice mayor are 'appointed,' not 'elected'

Hopewell’s somewhat-controversial request to specify that the city mayor and vice mayor are appointed rather than elected will go into effect this summer.

Last week, Gov. Ralph S. Northam signed the bill, sponsored by state Sen. Rosalyn R. Dance, D-Petersburg, that changes all references to the leaders of city boards and commissions — including City Council — from “elected” to “appointed.” Proponents of the change said it would remove potential confusion that the city mayor is elected directly by the citizens instead of being selected from within council.

But opponents of the measure, including current Councilor Janice Denton and former Mayor Jackie M. Shornak, said the measure is a veiled way to get around a Circuit Court ruling from a few years ago carving out Hopewell as the only city where all discussions about mayoral and vice mayoral candidates are done in public instead of closed session. They said it would essentially throw the votes for those positions back behind closed doors, which is a violation of the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

Denton and Shornak cast the two dissenting votes last year when council put the charter change on its legislative laundry list for the 2019 General Assembly.

The charter change will go into effect July 1. Similar legislation from Del. Lashrecse D. Aird, D-Petersburg, also passed the assembly and is awaiting the governor’s signature.

Also awaiting Northam’s signature is legislation sparked by controversy over the Hopewell City Council ballot last year.

Del. Riley E. Ingram, R-Hopewell, sponsored the bill that called for the names of all candidates to appear on ballots in the “same font, size and style.” This criteria will ensure uniformity in appearance of all names on a ballot.

The measure sailed through both chambers on its way to the governor’s desk.

Last summer, tempers flared in Hopewell when the names of three council candidates appeared in all capital names on a draft ballot. The issue eventually was corrected, but not before two members of the Hopewell Electoral Board voted to send the ballot to Richmond with the three names in all caps.

The state Board of Election has asked for those two members, David Silvestro and Herbert Townes, to be removed from the board by the Hopewell Circuit Court. A jury trial addressing their removal is set to begin Thursday in Hopewell.

