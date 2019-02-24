DINWIDDIE – Jerry Desmond, executive director of Pamplin Historical Park, will speak at the next Petersburg Civil War Roundtable to be held on March 7, at 7 p.m. in the Park’s Education Center. Desmond’s presentation titled “Maine troops at Gettysburg” is based on his first book, "Turning the Tide at Gettysburg: How Maine Saved the Union," which was published in 2014.

Desmond’s career includes 22 years of professional museum experience in the areas of education, curation, and administration. He has written numerous historical articles and multiple books including “Turning the Tide at Gettysburg: How Maine Saved the Union.” Since his time at La Paglia and Associates, he has served as a consultant leading the development and expansion of new and existing museums. Desmond was involved with over 20 mostly Civil War-related museum projects across the Southeast while serving with La Paglia and Associates.

Desmond has received the Tennessee Association of Museums Award of Excellence for four consecutive years 1996-1999. More recently, he has served as the director of the Rome History Museum in Georgia and the Birmingham History Center in Alabama. His master degrees in both education and history were completed at the University of Maine. Jerry’s early career includes 12 years of secondary school education and college-level teaching experience.

The mission of the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable is to serve as a community facilitator for the dissemination and discussion of historical topics related to the Civil War era. The Roundtable seeks to provide a more thorough understanding of this era and to better inform citizens of today.

The Petersburg Civil War Roundtable (PCWRT) meets each month (except June, July, and August) at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. There is a membership fee, however non-members can attend for $5 each meeting.

Designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences. The Park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes. The Park is also the site of The Breakthrough Battlefield of April 2, 1865 and America’s premiere participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp. For more information about the Park, call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.