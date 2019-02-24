CHSV to host 'Women's Month Tea'

CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia (CHSV) and the Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation will present “Women’s Month Tea” at the Magnolia Grange House Museum, 10020 Iron Bridge Road on Wednesday, March 6, from 1–3 p.m.

The event is meant to provide educational information for the community and to increase awareness about Chesterfield County’s historical sites.

According to information provided by the CHSV, Martha Dandridge Custis Washington was the wife and stalwart support of the father of our country, George Washington. The community is invited to learn about the hardships, victories, fears, and loves that governed the first lady’s life and the founding of our nation as Debbie Phillips portrays the historical figure at Magnolia Grange’s Women’s Month tea.

Speaker Debbie Phillips serves as the programs and rentals coordinator at the Edgar Allan Poe Museum in Richmond and has also worked as a living history interpreter with Richmond Discoveries, an organization that provides historical programming and educational events for school groups. Phillips is a lifelong history lover who enjoys making the subject exciting for people, often incorporating entertaining stories and songs into her presentations.

Admission is $30, and reservations are required. To sign up, go to www.chesterfieldhistory.com . For more information, call Lorie Arnold at 804-748-1498.