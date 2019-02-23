Enrollment has increased 54 percent in five years, aligning with its strategic plan

Richard Bland College has set a new record in the growth of enrollment.

According to statistics from the state Council on Higher Education, RBC enrollment has gone up 54 percent in the last five years for the school, which has also been reflected in the increase in honor students (students who have a GPA of 3.25 or above) and also an increase in students who make the President’s List.

Dean’s List students have increased by nine percent.

RBC president Debbie L. Sydow said Thursday that the enrollment increase is aligned with the college’s strategic plan it adopted five years ago.

“We’ve wanted to grow enrollment by identifying new markets, new populations of students and so we brought back intercollegiate athletics,” Sydow said. “So now we have athletes on campus that we didn’t have in 2012. We also started an honors program, so we have a growing honors population. We have grown the international population.”

Though there is an increase in students, Sydow said that this doesn’t affect the quality of the school’s education.

“In terms of increasing class sizes, we still tend to have a very low class ratio. Another thing I’m very proud of is that 75 percent of our instruction is delivered by full-time faculty. So we haven’t cut any corners when it comes to educational quality even with the addition of the new population of these students,” said Sydow.

Part of their increase in enrollment also stems from their dual enrollment classes. This is where high school students can be enrolled in college classes while still attending high school.

“It does not add a significant burden to the college infrastructure because they aren’t using the facilities,” added Sydow.

RBC isn’t just increasing its enrollment. According to the college, the number of honor students who attend has also increased by 15 percent in the fall semester, compared to the previous semester.

Sydow also said that the school still manages to retain its affordability. A full year at of tuition and fees at RBC is about $6,000.

“And that compares very favorably with all of the four-year colleges and is really in range with the community colleges,” said Sydow. “We’re very proud of the fact that we have maintained affordability even as we’ve continued to improve quality.”

RBC has also seen an increase in retainment and graduation rates. “We’ve had very positive improvement in retention and also in graduation rates. It’s not just about recruiting new students but also about retention and graduation as well,” added Sydow.

RBC has announced it will hold its 2019 commencement May 11 at the multi-purpose center on the campus of Virginia State University.

