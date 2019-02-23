HOPEWELL — The Hopewell Lady Blue Devils (22-2) will advance to the Virginia State Tournament after beating the Park View Dragons in the Region 3A Championship. With a final score of 74 to 37, Hopewell’s average win margin was a whopping 34 points in three tournament games.

It was another dominant display as Hopewell jumped out to an early 10-0 lead to start Friday’s game. The Dragons were completely outmatched after the first quarter trailing 23 to 6. The Lady Blue Devils kept their foot on the gas during the second quarter to take a remarkable 31-point lead into halftime.

Park View came back out to the court wearing somber faces knowing they were totally overwhelmed. At one point during the game, Hopewell led by as many as 40 points.

Forward Messiah Hunter was the leading scorer for the Lady Blue Devils with 16 points all from inside the three-point arc. Courtney Scott was a close second with 13 while Zy’Kerriah Brooks also scored 10.

Head coach Jackie Edmonds was all smiles during the postgame celebration when the team was awarded the first-place trophy. The fun didn’t stop there as a ladder was pulled out so the entire team could cut off a piece of the net to hold onto for memory.

Now, Hopewell moves on to states where they will surely meet more challenging competition. Their first game will be next Friday, March 1, at 7 p.m. at the neutral site of Petersburg High School. The Lady Blue Devils will face the Tigers from Brentsville District High school of Prince William County who enter the tournament with a 19-8 record.