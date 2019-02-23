CHESTERFIELD — Enon Volunteer Fire Station, 1920 E. Hundred Road, will host a free Hands-Only CPR training event on Sunday, March 10, 1-3 p.m.

Members of the Tri-Cities and surrounding communities are invited to come and learn hands-only CPR.

This event will include the hands-only CPR training, a fire department escape room, fire house tour and pictures with the fire trucks. Also, individuals interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter may sign up at the event.

Anyone interested in attending the event is asked to RSVP by March 5, by calling 504-666-5663. For more information about the fire station, visit www.enonvfd.com