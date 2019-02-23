Emergency communications, fire/EMS, animal control share their wish lists

DINWIDDIE — Improvements in emergency technology, a new fire truck, higher-than-normal occupancy at the county Animal Shelter and roaming livestock were among the list of issues that Dinwiddie department heads think needs addressing in the county budget for fiscal year 2020.

The directors of several county agencies presented their wish lists of budget needs Tuesday afternoon to the Board of Supervisors. Traditionally, the board conducts work sessions each year with departments prior to budget deliberations.

Chief Alvin Langley started the meeting by discussing his needs for the Animal Control Department. Langley made few changes in his budget for the 2020 fiscal year, but he also explained to the board that there’s a rise in animal intake at the shelter, stating that at the end of 2017, there were only 15 animals left in the shelter, but at the end of 2018 there were 40. The Dinwiddie Animal Control Department also takes in roughly 1,200 animals a year, and while they are not requesting money for new staff members, Langley expects to start increasing their staff numbers in the coming years.

Another problem that animal control has been facing, according to Langley, is the issue of livestock. He said that many people come to the area to buy acres of land and house farm animals but aren’t well-equipped to care for them. So it’s not uncommon for animal control to find horses or pigs running freely through the county.

Animal Control’s total department request for the 2020 fiscal year is $1,124 less than what they requested last year and totals $335,519.

Denice Crowder, director of the county’s emergency communications department, said she requested more in various areas, including technology, to ensure that their equipment stays up to date. Crowder said that their department exceeds the national standard for answering 911 calls, answering 92.44 percent of all calls during busy hours within 10 seconds of the person calling.

For emergency communications, the way citizens use 911 is rapidly changing. Crowder explained that with ever-evolving technology, emergency communications services have had to adapt to receiving texts, pictures and even live video of emergency situations.

Crowder also mentioned that retaining part-time and full-time help has been difficult, as many people are not prepared to help others in an emergency situation such as a suicide attempt.

The emergency communications department requested over $18,000 more than what they did last year, the request totaling $1,423,455 for the 2020 fiscal year.

Fire and EMS were the two other departments that spoke about their budget needs. Fire/EMS chief Dennis Hale talked about some of the various needs for the separate departments, including a new EMS truck, which EMS requested $67,000 for.

EMS also requested money for equipment maintenance and new apparel and uniforms as well as $7,475 for conventions and education in an effort to get new certifications for their staff.

Fire and EMS are requesting over $130,000 more than last year’s fiscal budget, and their budget request for 2020 is $2,800,797.

The Volunteer Fire Department budget will include providing citizens with smoke detectors, as there are not currently enough to provide everyone in the community with one.

One of the areas that the volunteer fire department are hoping to get more money includes repair and maintenance, where they requested $134,000 for the next fiscal year, about $68,700 more than what they requested last year.

The department requested over $87,000 more than last fiscal year, bringing their total request for 2020 to $636,411.

Lindsey Lanham may be reached at 804-722-5155 or llanham@progress-index.com.