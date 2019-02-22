Jackson County law enforcement officials have released the names of the individuals arrested in last week’s warrant sweep.

After a short 5 a.m. briefing Friday at the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department, law officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the Ripley Police Department, the Ravenswood Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration fanned out across the county to serve arrest warrants.

The departments started the morning with 55 warrants. Most of them were for felony drug charges, said Chief Deputy Ross Mellinger of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Mellinger said he was pleased with the arrest total.

A total of 47 individuals were arrested without major incident. Court information was available for the following 44 individuals arrested during or in conjunction with the sweep.

• Carrie Barnette, 30, 27 Robin Lane, Ripley, was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $1,000.

• Jed Beegle, 35, Route 6, Box 46 A, Ripley, was charged with a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance; bond was set at $20,000.

• Trina Beegle, 38, 668 Eastwood Road, Ravenswood, was charged with two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance; bond was set at $40,000.

• Travis Burgess, 22, Greenhills Road, Ravenswood, was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver; bond was set at $1,000.

• Kyle Carmichael, 33, 708 Cypress St., Ravenswood, was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $1,000.

• Bryan Collins, 33, 212 Straight St., Ripley, was charged with felony escape; bond was set at $15,000.

• Shawn Cooper, 40, P.O. Box 775, Ripley, was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $1,000.

• Justa Cox, 27, 1400 Highland Drive, St. Albans, was charged with a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance; bond was set at $40,000.

• Amanda Cranfield, 21, 3942 Charleston Road, Apt. 4, was charged with a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony; bond was set at $40,000.

• Christel Cummings, 44, 4296 Flatwoods Road, Ravenswood, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, a felony; bond was set at $20,000.

• Kelly Durbin, 48, 80 Rudy Road, was charged with felony embezzlement.

• Jacob Fields, 18, 2537 Hartley Run Road, Leroy, was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $1,000.

• Kathleen Fields, no age listed, 240 Farrell Lane, Gay, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $2,000.

• Travis Fields, 41, 240 Farrell Lane, Gay, was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $1,000.

• Jesse Flesher, 26, 17 Sweet Pea Drive, Ravenswood, was charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing; bond was set at $1,000.

• Greg Hackney, 47, 119 Joe Short Drive, Ravenswood, was charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; bond was set at $20,000.

• Gene A. Holbert II, 46, P.O. Box 461, Ravenswood, was arrested on a capias warrant; bond was set at $2,250.

• James Michael Kirker Jr., 26, 132 Utah Lane, Ravenswood, was charged with two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance; bond was set at $40,000.

• James S. Knowles IV, 27, 6 Katie Lane, Ripley, was charged with four felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance; bond was set at $60,000.

• Timmy Lehew, 53, Lot 80, Huttons Mobile Home Park, Ravenswood, was charged with a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance; no bond information was available.

• Kristina Nicole McCue, 28, 167 Pine St., Cottageville, was charged with a felony count of false pretense.

• Sarah Ann McIntosh, 41, Route 1, Box 242C, Ravenswood, was charged with a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance; bond was set at $20,000.

• Danny Joe Merinar, 43, Rolling Meadows Village Apartments, Ripley, was charged with a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance; bond was set at $20,000.

• Matthew Morrison, 52, 85 Firefighter Road, Mt. Alto, was charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery; bond was set at $1,000.

• Matthew Ryan Nutter, 21, 240 Ferrell Lane, Gay, was charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing; bond was set at $1,000.

• Daniel I. Rairden, 26, 46 Wilding Circle, Ravenswood, was charged with a felony count of robbery.

• Janice Rayoum, 49, 202 First Ave., Ripley, was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $1,000.

• Thomas Rayoum, 48, 202 First Avenue, Ripley, was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $1,000.

• Kayla Brooke Sayre, 25, 1669 Devault Road, Leon, was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $1,000.

• YanYail Scarberry, 25, 315 Hampton Lane, Apt. 5, Ripley, was charged with a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance; bond was set at $20,000.

• John C. Schindler, 59, 215 Sand St., Apt. 5, Ravenswood, was charged with a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance; bond was set at $20,000.

• Harley Shostak, 24, 7 Meadowlark Lane, Ripley, was charged with a felony count of robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony; bond was set at $40,000.

• Matthew Sims, 25, 3233 Utah Road, Ravenswood, was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $1,000.

• Billy Jo Sisson, 34, 8444 Ripley Road, Cottageville, was charged with a felony count of third-offense shoplifting; bond was set at $20,000.

• Connie Spangler, 49, 3094 Crooked Run Road, Ravenswood, was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $1,000.

• Cynthia Stafford, 40, address not available, Grasslick Road, Ripley, was charged with a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance; bond was set at $20,000.

• Lee Ann Stover, 46, 61 Whispering Way, Ripley, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $2,000.

• Amber Swindler, 39, 89 Fish Hook Lane, Given, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $2,000.

• Felisha Turner, 38, 954 Bibbee Ridge Road, Ripley, was charged with a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance; bond was set at $20,000.

• Gary Ward, 40, 3406 Dudden Fork Road, Kenna, was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $1,000.

• James Wells, no age listed, 1038 Wells Hollow Road, Sandyville, was charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic assault; bond was set at $1,000.

• Dwayne E. White Jr., 20, 3942 Charleston Road, Apt. 3, Ripley, was charged with felony counts of burglary and conspiracy; bond was set at $40,000.

• Nathan Williams, 25, address unknown, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $1,000.

• Eddie Withrow, 36, 3942 Charleston Road, Apt. 4, Ripley, was charged with two felony counts of possession with the intent to deliver; bond was set at $100,000.