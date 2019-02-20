Seventh annual program recognizes African-American leaders, including Petersburg minister

RICHMOND — Dominion Energy and the Library of Virginia celebrated the achievements of seven African-American leaders during the seventh annual “Strong Men and Women in Virginia History” awards program held Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Richmond Marriott. The program honors prominent African Americans past and present who have made noteworthy and admirable contributions to the commonwealth, the nation and their professions.

“These honorees have persevered through struggles and challenges to become members of the armed forces, authors, community leaders, educators, judges and politicians,” said Bill Murray, senior vice president of corporate affairs and communications at Dominion Energy. “They are a strong example for people who wish to serve their communities, and we are pleased to recognize them for their leadership and accomplishments.”

“The Library of Virginia is delighted to partner with Dominion Energy again in 2019 to make the Strong Men and Women in Virginia History program possible,” said Librarian of Virginia Sandra G. Treadway. “The life stories and accomplishments of the men and women honored this year are powerful and inspirational, and it is wonderful to have this opportunity to share their contributions with a wide audience."

This year’s honorees are:

Kwame Alexander, writer and youth advocate, Fairfax CountyLawrence A. Davies, minister and civic leader, FredericksburgFannie W. Fitzgerald, educator and elementary school supervisor, Prince William County (awarded posthumously)Deanna Reed, mayor and mentor, HarrisonburgWilliam T. Stone, judge and civic leader, Williamsburg (awarded posthumously)Gladys B. West, mathematician and educator, King George CountyAndrew J. White Sr., minister and community activist, Petersburg

Rev. A. J. White Sr. served as pastor of Petersburg’s Zion Baptist Church for nearly 50 years and helped found the interracial Downtown Churches United, which worked with other community groups to provide food, clothing, shelter, and job assistance. White fought for adoption of the federal food stamp program for low-income families, which the city council approved in 1970. Concerned about access to health care, he sat on the board of the Southside Mental Health Association, serving as its first African-American president, and was a member of the Petersburg Hospital Authority, which oversaw the construction of a new facility. He was secretary of the board of trustees for the Virginia Negro Baptist Children’s Home and a vice president of the Dinwiddie County–based Titmus Foundation, supporting educational and religious organizations. He co-chaired the successful capital campaign to construct a new public library in Petersburg that opened in 2014.

Four high school student essay winners from around the state were also recognized during the ceremony. Each wrote essays, selected from over 200 entries, about what equality means to them. Each student will receive an Apple MacBook Air laptop and $1,000 for their school.