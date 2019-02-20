Vice mayor addresses the public about his recent eviction

PETERSBURG — During Tuesday night's meeting, City Council moved to adopt a memorandum of understanding that allowed for revenue sharing with other localities, Councilwoman Treska Wilson-Smith proposed a motion to consider renaming Johnson Road and Vice Mayor John Hart spoke to address his recent eviction.

Hart spoke early in the meeting to address the public about the eviction he faced in January. He took a moment to make his statement following the monthly financial update that opened the meeting.

“I’m not going to get into all the details of my past or my present that was reported in the paper because I feel that is my personal information, but I do owe all those that reside in Ward 7 and throughout the city the respect and responsibility to let you know that I am in Ward 7 and to let you know that there are no changes,” Hart said.

Council members have 30 days after an address change to file it with the city clerk.

He later added a thanks to the people of Petersburg.

“One thing I omitted from earlier, is to thank all those who gave me a call … I truly appreciate you all,” he said. “It does show me that I am at least doing some good things in the ward and the city so I do appreciate you and I will move forward to make my ward a better place in the city.”

Later, the city council approved a memorandum of understanding via a 5-2 vote to enter into a revenue sharing agreement with other localities like Cumberland, Mecklenburg County and the City of Danville, among others. It would allow participating counties and cities to refer new businesses to other areas and take a share of the profits.

The council meeting summary explains that this agreement has the potential to help localities make investments in large projects at times when they have little current opportunity. It also allows for investment in areas with little available cash but excess vacant land to contribute.

Ward 4 councilman Charlie Cuthbert raised concern for the agreement, asking if the MOU could decrease the incentive for the economic development committee to bring in new business. He was also worried about the possibility that outside jurisdictions could come after shared revenue they are not entitled to earn by the MOU.

Mayor Samuel Parham explained that the memorandum comes from HB 222 which was sponsored by Delegate Lashrecse Aird, D-63rd, which creates an income tax modification for companies that invest at least $5 million in one of the 47 listed localities.

“A big part of that is that Petersburg has work capacity and a lot of other localities, they don’t have work capacity for certain type of industries,” he said. “So, those localities could say, ‘would you be interested Petersburg revenue sharing just because we sent them to you?’

“We have the right to say no, but this just puts the option on the table,” he said.

The motion passed – Parham, Hart, Councilman Howard Meyers, Councilman Darren Hill and Councilwoman Annette Smith-Lee voted yes. Cuthbert and Wilson-Smith voted no.

Also during the meeting, Wilson-Smith introduced the idea of renaming Johnson Road after the late Moses Malone, a Petersburg native who went on to play basketball for both the American Basketball Association and the National Basketball Association.

Johnson Road is separated from High Pearl Street by a bridge. The proposed Moses Malone Boulevard would merge those roads under one name.

“That bridge was the division between the African American community and the Caucasian community,” she said. “In a time where we are trying to implement race relations, in a time where we need some healing, it is my motion that we change the name of that street from two separate streets, to one entire street.”

She chose to name the street after Malone because his childhood home was on St. Matthew Street, near the top of High Pearl Street.

Wilson-Smith also proposed renaming the North Carolina Avenue as Roger Gregory Way. Gregory, a city native who is currently is the Chief United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, grew up on that street.

City Council will hold public comment periods at the next meetings to address Wilson-Smith's name change proposals while the Public Works Department assesses the cost and logistics needed for that change.