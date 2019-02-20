The following books have been added to shelves at the Petersburg Public Library, 201 W. Washington St.:

Fiction:

"Love and Ruin" by Paula McLain

In 2011, McLain released "The Paris Wife", about the tempestuous love story of Ernest Hemingway and his wife, Hadley. It was highly acclaimed by both critics and readers. Now, in "Love and Ruin", McLain returns to Hemingway, now some years older, and his relationship with Martha Gellhorn against the backdrop of the Spanish Civil War. Both journalists who aspire to be more, they are well matched, until Hemingway’s career begins to reach new heights. Gellhorn finds herself being eclipsed, her own life and career being obscured by that of the now famous Hemingway. She finds herself torn: is she willing to surrender her own ambitions in the name of love or must she give it up in order to be true to herself?

"The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls" by Anissa Gray

Althea is forty-seven. Happily married, restaurant owner, mother of two teenage girls – and in jail. After the flood that devastates their small town, Althea and their husband were struggling to keep afloat, but some of their ways of doing so are not exactly legal and they are now facing jail sentences for fraud. Althea’s sisters must step in to take care of their nieces. Lillian, the youngest sister, is on the scene, but feels inadequate to the task, especially in the face of the hostility of one of the girls. And Viola, who was always closest to Althea, is falling apart and in no shape to help. In the face of the crisis, each sister must face some long denied truths as they all struggle to do what they have to in order to best support their struggling nieces and, perhaps, keep the past from repeating itself.

Nonfiction:

"The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches and Meditations" by Toni Morrison

Everyone is familiar with the novels of Nobel Prize winning writer Toni Morrison. Collected here are her writings on the issues of today: women, race, human rights, God, art, “the other” and wealth. Here are included prayers and eulogies and reflections on some of the great names of our world, including Martin Luther King, Jr, James Baldwin, Chinua Achebe, Peter Sellars, William Faulkner and Gertrude Stein. A fascinating look into the inner workings of the mind of one our greatest writers.

"The Kitchen Garden: a month by month guide to growing your own fruits and vegetables" by Alan Buckingham

Eat fresh, eat local is the cry, and you can’t get more fresh or local than your own garden. Buckingham’s guide begins with simple instructions on getting started, how to assess the site and plan out your beds and plots. It is then broken down month by month with what to plant, what to harvest and what steps should be taken to maintain the garden in between. The second half of the book is crop guide describing a wide assortment of fruits and vegetables, their uses and the best conditions for growing them. The last section is a troubleshooting guide for identifying and combating common diseases and pests that may plague your garden.

Dana Cragg is Adult Services Librarian for the Petersburg Public Library System. She writes a regular column introducing some of the latest books added to library shelves.