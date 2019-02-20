CHESTER — County police have identified the body found late Monday afternoon close to railroad tracks near Chester Village Green as an Ettrick man.

A police spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday morning that the victim was Sang W. Lee, 51, of the 3500 block of Totty Street. An investigation into the cause of his death continues, but police said there were no signs of foul play.

Lee's body was discovered around 4:30 p.m. near the tracks in the 3700 block of Festival Park Plaza.

Anyone who may have some information about Lee's death is being asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Info also may be shared through the P3 Tips app on a mobile device.