Brady Young will perform and Susan Shepherd will be available for tarot readings at the February installment of Music at the Mac.

The event will take place Feb. 22 at the McIntosh House on Henrietta Street (next to the NYA Hall). Cocktail hour is from 6-7 p.m. (BYOB). Music is from 7-9 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Susan Shepherd of Parkersburg also will be on-hand at the event performing Tarot card readings.

According to his bio, Young was born in Kokomo, a small town close to Indianapolis, into a musical family. His parents, both one-time circus performers in Circus City, Peru, Indiana, had studied at the Cincinnati Conservatory for Music.

He was taught piano by his mother and bass guitar by his father, who was an upright-bass jazz musician. At age 12, Young relocated to Parkersburg and continued his musical studies, focusing on bass and guitar and playing classic rock and blues.

As a young man, he relocated again, this time to the San Francisco Bay Area, where he spent time studying and playing funk and jazz. He also studied songwriting at Ballad College, provided music for the critically acclaimed art documentary “Alonso G. Smith: A Half Century of Social Surrealism,” and was at one time a tour guide for the Alcatraz Island prison tours.

Most recently Brady spent several years in Nashville, Tennessee. There, he was involved in the local music scene, toured the south playing bass with the Big Mike Griffin Blues Band, and also worked on some 40,000 or so solid-body Gibson electric guitars over several years at the Gibson USA guitar factory.

He later became involved with Fontanel Records, playing and writing on two discs released by that label and produced by Marc Oswald, who has managed Big and Rich, Merle Haggard, Alabama, and Gretchen Wilson, among others.

Young recently relocated back to the Mid Ohio Valley and is again actively involved in the local music scene, playing solo acoustic gigs and giving private music lessons while maintaining his blues and funk band, The Brady Young Band, as well as a straight-ahead swing and Latin jazz band, The Brady Young Jazz Quartet.

“Young hopes in the coming years to successfully bridge the gap between meditation, mental health, and sacred geometry through the use of music, herbs, and visual art,” his bio states.

His musical influences include Tom Petty, Lady Gaga, and Duke Ellington.