PETERSBURG — The Cockade City Camera Club is sponsoring a free studio lighting workshop at the Petersburg Area Art League on Saurday, Feb. 23. The workshop will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

This free workshop is open to the public.

Five studio lighting stations will be set up with volunteer models. The instructors are all experienced members of the camera club.

The Petersburg Area Art League is located at 7 E Old St in Old Towne Petersburg.

For more information, contact Daniel Jones, Camera Club board member, at danieljonesfoto@gmail.com or 804-536-3025.