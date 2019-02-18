Christy Sizemore with the Jackson County Community Foundation spoke with the Ripley Rotary on Wednesday to report on the success of the 2018 Adopt-A-Family program.

Sizemore noted with the help of the community, several local high school clubs, the JCCF, and the Ripley Rotary, over 740 children received items from the Adopt-A-Family program. In total, 430 families were helped during the Christmas holiday.

The Ripley Rotary was responsible for purchasing items for 302 individual children.

Other business that helped tremendously were City National bank who collected coats, the Bomar Club who donated teen items, and the Round House who hosted an ATV ride, which raised $500 for the Adopt-A-Family program.

A last minute raffle by the JCCF for a gun donated by Steve Westfall raised $2,000 towards the cause.

Sizemore also reported the Angel Tree through the Salvation Army, located at Ripley Walmart helped 55 children. She credited the pipeliners for their generosity in assisting with the Angel Tree.

Sizemore added that she hopes to have the applications for the 2019 Adopt-A-Family program accessible online as well as in paper form.

It was also noted that teen items, coats, and shoes should be collected throughout the year to save on last minute purchases.

In other business:

• The Rotary will be sponsoring three scholarships this year. Two will go to Ripley High Students at $500 each and one for $500 to a Ravenswood High School Student.

• The Health Fair will be May 2.

• Denise Toler shared the news that the Rotary and Jackson General Hospital Foundation were accepted for the FORD Drive-a-thon program.

• Jackson County Public Libraries, Librarian, John Faria told the group that the Ripley Library received a large donation of Civil War books that included several “treasures.” Along with the books were documents from the Civil War. Faria noted a few of the materials are on display in the Ravenswood Branch for reference. All of the donations will be cataloged and housed at the Ripley Library for future display and usage.

• Faria also noted on Saturday, March 16, the Ripley Library will be hosting an event in correlation with the Jackson County Historical Society, which is celebrating their 50 year anniversary. Greg Carroll will be the guest speaker.