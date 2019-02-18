Airman graduates basic training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Demarcus M. Danzey graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Danzey is the son of Saturn Henderson of Chester.

He is a 2018 graduate of Lloyd C Bird High School, Chesterfield County.

Source: Joint Hometown News Service

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Caleb D. Skelton graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Skelton is the son of Steve W. Skelton of Chester.

He is a 2015 graduate of Lloyd C. Bird High School, Chesterfield.

Source: Joint Hometown News Service

VHDA Closing Cost Assistance grants

RICHMOND — In an effort to assist first-time homebuyers who are current and former members of the U.S. military, as well as first-time buyers in the state’s rural markets, VHDA recently announced the Closing Cost Assistance Grant program. These grants will be used to reduce the borrower’s closing costs, making VHDA’s 100 percent financing programs even more affordable.

“VHDA’s new CCA grant program provides additional home buying assistance for rural borrowers and our veterans,” said Mindy Hall-Sexton, VHDA’s Homeownership Loan Programs manager. “These grants can be used to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for borrowers applying for either VHDA Rural Housing Service loans or Veterans Affairs loans ... and the grants may also help borrowers in negotiating their RHS and VA contracts. The best part is that this is a true grant, meaning that the borrower never has to pay it back!”

The CCA grants are limited to 2 percent of the lesser of a home’s purchase price or appraised value, and VHDA grant income limits apply. These grant funds may not be used in conjunction with VHDA’s Down Payment Assistance Grant or Plus Second Mortgage program.

Questions about the CCA program? Send questions to VHDA at Homeownership@vhda.com.