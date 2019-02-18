PETERSBURG — A delegation from the Fillmore Place assisted living community attended the annual Assisted Living Legislative Day on Thursday, Jan. 17, in Richmond. The goal of the day was to promote community advocacy, community recognition and have the opportunity to meet with local legislators.

The Fillmore delegation consisted of facility administrator, Brenda Seal, LALFA, intake coordinator, Bill Slaughter, and Franklin Pratt, a resident at Fillmore Place.

In addition to meeting with Delegate Lashrecse D. Arid, the Fillmore delegation had the opportunity to network legislator’s aides and other assisted living advocates.

Fillmore Place assisted living community is one of largest such communities in the Tri-City area and is part of the continuum of long term care services, and overall health care designed to respond to individuals who need assistance with normal daily activities in away that promotes maximum independence. Fillmore provides its services in freestanding, open campus community located at 36 West Fillmore in the heart of historic Petersburg.