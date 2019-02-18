Hopewell Moose Family Center project encourages youth reading, creative artwork

HOPEWELL — Books & Brushes (B&B) is a children’s activity based book club which includes art projects. The free community outreach program takes place monthly at the Hopewell Moose Family Center (HMFC). B&B is the creation of Moose member Dawn Ozmore.

The February book selection, “Sun Kisses, Moon Hugs” by Susan Schaefer Bernardo, was read aloud by Ozmore and participating youth.

Ozmore described the book, “It is a book about love and acceptance and how love is all around even though you can’t technically see it or touch it. Therapists use the book to help young children deal with the loss of a loved one or pet, suffering separation anxiety due to divorce or deployment, etc.

“Children volunteer taking turns reading,” she added. “It develops confidence and helps them interact with their peers at school; reading in a group helps develop social skills. The first twenty children registered are guaranteed the book to take home, but all are welcome to participate in story time, creating an art project and eating lunch.”

Volunteer Gloria Olinger, a testing coordinator at Carter G. Woodson Middle School in Hopewell, commented, “I think this program is great. This is what kids need to help them enhance their reading skills.”

First-time attendee parent Ginnie Pfister, of Hopewell, shared, “I love B&B! My son is dyslexic, so I’m trying to encourage reading and the arts. Anything to promote reading outside of the classroom and to help Dylan find reading enjoyable.”

Next, the kids listened to Ozmore provide instructions for the art project she chooses to complement the book. The children enjoyed creating masterpieces by blowing acrylic paint onto canvas through plastic straws.

Karen Stevens, of Colonial Heights, has attended six times with her two granddaughters, Hayley and Miley. Stevens commented, “It’s wonderful! They love it and look forward to it every month. Some of the artwork makes it to my fridge.”

Prince George parent Jessica Fields shared, “B&B is always great, and they feed your kid, too. I think that’s their favorite part. They always have fun.” Field’s son, Landon Zerfoss, while stenciling a hippo shared, “I like it. I like the food and the books.”

Regaining his breath from creating abstract art using a straw, nine-year-old Alex Hairfield, of Hopewell, commented, “I like coming here with my friends and doing the art. I’m going to put mine in my baby brother’s room.”

Eight-year-old Karissa “Riley” Regalado said she made her art for her “Granny Foo Foo” in Florida because she lives near the ocean. Riley described her piece, "I like unicorns, and it's like in a unicorn world. It has rainbow water and a purple whale."

Grandparent Leanne Eckstein, who was busy tidying up after the art project, shared, “The kids really enjoy it. It’s a wonderful program. I love bringing my grandchildren. Pamela Rose came with me today all the way from Suffolk.”

HMFC Administrator Brad Ozmore shared, “My wife Dawn created the program. The Moose already gives back throughout the U.S. and Canada, but we wanted to focus on the tri-cities area; we wanted to bring it back home. Cost is not a factor, because everything is provided by the men and women of the Moose.”

Miley Moore, 7, and Riley provided pizza reviews. Miley commented, “It’s good, but I’m out of breath from painting a lot.” Riley agreed, saying, “I had four slices, and I want more.”

The next B&B will be held on Saturday, March 9 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the HMFC in the Resource Center located at 4701 Western Street in Hopewell. The book selection will be “The Secret Science Project That Almost Ate the School” by Judy Sierra. Kids will be making glow slime. To register for the March B&B, call (804) 458-1755. For details each month, visit Hopewell Moose Family Center on Facebook.

Kristi K. Higgins may be reached at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com.