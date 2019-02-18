On April 28, 1864, just days before Gen. Ulysses S. Grant began initial moves in what would become the brutal Overland Campaign, Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia issued General Orders No. 35.

A copy of this printed circular resides in the collections of Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier. The order provided the charges and findings from the proceedings of a general court martial. Among various charges like “absence without leave,” and “misbehavior before the enemy,” there were two men charged with desertion.

Found not guilty of desertion, but pronounced guilty of being absent without leave, Pvt. Jesse Gant of Company G, 38th North Carolina Infantry, received a sentence of “hard labor in camp for four hours each day for six months.” The other deserter case, of Pvt. George Grymes, was quite a bit more convoluted.

Pvt. George Grymes’s (sometimes spelled Grimes) compiled service records tell us that he enlisted in Marye’s Artillery on March 5, 1862, in Fredericksburg. Grymes enlisted for the duration of the war and was due an enlistment bounty payment of $450.00, quite a hefty sum during the Civil War. In early April, Grymes’s artillery unit transferred to the peninsula to defend against Union Gen. George B. McClellan’s move toward Richmond. Stationed at Yorktown, near enemy lines, Grymes took the opportunity to desert to Union lines on April 20. One wonders, had Grymes received his $450.00 bounty by that point?

Included in Grymes’s service records is a card noting his capture (actually desertion) in Yorktown in 1862, and then incarceration in the Old Capitol Prison in Washington D.C., on August 27, 1863. On that card it also states: “Released and sent to Phila[delphia], Pa, Sept. 28, [18]’63.” Where Grymes was held as prisoner for over a year is not known. Grymes took the oath of allegiance on September 26, 1863. The oath card describes Grymes’s hair as black, eyes as black, and being 5’11” tall. It calls his complexion “Dark.” Apparently, it meant a dark complexion for someone presumed to be white.

The 1860 U.S. census lists George R. Grymes as a 15-year-old mulatto “laborer” residing in the household of Charles B. Brown in Caroline County, Virginia. Interestingly, Grymes’s older brother, Stafford (23 in the 1860 census), also joined the Capt. Marye’s battery, about a week after George enlisted. They deserted together at Yorktown. Stafford’s color is also mulatto in the 1860 census. But Stafford’s oath card describes his eyes as blue. The brothers apparently passed successfully as white men in order to enlist. Was their motivation the expected enlistment bounty?

George must have eventually attempted to make his way back home after taking the Union oath of allegiance in Philadelphia and was captured by the Confederates, because the next source is that of the court martial results in April 1864. The findings of the case show that the charge for desertion against Grymes was dismissed, based on the grounds of “illegal enlistment.” Grymes forfeited “all pay and allowances” and was “discharged from the service” due to “having proven himself a free person of color.” Grymes was then impressed as a teamster for the Confederate army.

Unfortunately, we do not know what ultimately happened to George and Stafford Grymes. However, this case brings up some thought provoking points to consider. First, since the brothers deserted so soon after signing up, it stands to reason that their primary motivation to enlist was not Confederate patriotism. Second, it is also clear from the primary source documents that in April 1864, the Army of Northern Virginia was not willing to allow free people of color to serve in their ranks as arms-bearing soldiers, as evidenced by George Grymes’s dismissal for “illegal enlistment” and subsequent utilization as an impressed teamster. It was not until March of 1865 that the Confederate Congress passed legislation allowing the enlistment of black men. By that time though, the military situation was all but decided in the Union’s favor.

Tim Talbott is director of Education at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier located in Dinwiddie County.