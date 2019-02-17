CHESTERFIELD — Advisory committees established by the Chesterfield County School Board are one way that community members can connect with their local schools. Such advisory committees can provide guidance and recommendations regarding issues critical to the successful operation and academic performance of Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Understanding local school boards are delegated the authority to operate, maintain and supervise public schools, the Chesterfield County School Board has created a new Audit and Finance Committee to assist in its oversight responsibilities for budgeting, financial reporting, internal controls systems and audit processes.

The school board’s Audit and Finance Committee’s responsibilities will include:

Participating in training/review activities related to Chesterfield County Public Schools’ strategic plan, financial policies and budget process to have a better understanding of the school division’s priorities, historical expenditures, staffing and performance data, and projected revenue and expenditure activity.Receiving reports from school division management and the Internal Auditor regarding internal control processes and recommended changes to policies and procedures, recommending additional internal control processes as appropriate, and reporting to the school board on significant results of the foregoing activities.Reviewing the Superintendent’s proposed budget, including projected revenue and expenditure activity, and providing recommendations on options to compensate for variances.Initiating, upon the school board’s request, any study on specific topics or issues. The committee also may suggest topics or issues to address, with the concurrence of the school board.

The school board’s Audit and Finance Committee will consist of the school board chair and immediate past chair, as well as three Chesterfield County residents, one from each of the three magisterial districts not represented by the school board members on the committee. Each of the three remaining school board members will appoint one citizen representing his/her magisterial district.

The school board is now seeking applications for committee membership. Applicants from all magisterial districts may apply, as applications will be kept on file. However, only residents from the Bermuda, Clover Hill and Midlothian districts currently are eligible to serve, per the committee’s bylaws.

The application can be found in the school board advisory committee section of mychesterfieldschools.com. Completed applications are due by Tuesday, Feb. 25.