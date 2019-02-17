SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE — President Debbie L. Sydow has named Dr. Maria Dezenberg as provost at Richard Bland College of William & Mary. Dr. Dezenberg brings extensive higher education experience to the college, most recently serving as the executive director of Navitas, a global student success partner.

“Dr. Dezenberg’s career has been dedicated to the advancement of student success on national and international levels,” Sydow said. “As Richard Bland College continues to prepare students to transfer to top colleges and compete for jobs in the global marketplace, Dr. Dezenberg brings the breadth and depth of leadership experience needed to advance the college’s long-term strategic goals.”

“It is my distinct pleasure to join this student-centric institution as Richard Bland College’s provost,” said Dr. Dezenberg. “The college has a family environment that engages students, faculty, and administrators in a vibrant learning community. It is an educator’s dream to serve at an institution that embraces a culture of caring because in these settings people flourish.”

Previous to her role at Navitas, Dr. Dezenberg was the Accreditation State Council member & External Team lead at AdvanceEd, a non-profit organization that accredits primary and secondary schools throughout the United States and internationally. She previously served as DeVry’s Seattle, WA-branch president, associate provost at Carrington College, and vice president of Operations at FLS International, an English language training school for students throughout the world.

Dr. Dezenberg earned her Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Eastern Washington University, and two Master of Arts degrees in International Relations from the University of San Diego and Antioch (OH) University Midwest. She completed her Ph.D. degree in Leadership & Change from Antioch.