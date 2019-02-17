FORT LEE — Lee Playhouse opens its second KidKapers production of this season - "Fiddler on the Roof Jr." The show opens March 8, for a two weekend run at the Lee Playhouse, Building 4300, Mahone Avenue.

According to information released by the Playhouse, this play tells the story of Tevye and his daughters as they navigate the crossroads between tradition and a rapidly-changing world in Anatevka, a small Jewish village in Russia. As the government begins to interfere with the lives of the villagers, Tevye has more than enough on his plate at home as his oldest daughters begin to find love in ways that defy centuries of tradition. This play features the songs "Matchmaker, Matchmaker", "If I Were a Rich Man", "Sunrise, Sunset", and "Far From the Home I Love".

Director Caroline Mincks and choreographer Suzi Redling will present a cast of over 40 young actors, featuring Judd Blake as Tevye, Elizabeth Christian as Golde, Eden Johnson as Tzeitel, Sam Martin as Hodel, Nadia Artus as Chava, Jacob Martin as Motel, Jaden Williams as Perchik, Kacy Figueroa as Fyedka, and Helene White as Yente.

Performances are set for March 8, 9, and 15 at 7 p.m., and March 10, 16, and 17 at 2 p,m. Tickets are $7 for general admission seating and may be purchased at the door. For reservations or more information, call the box office (804) 734-6629.