Mother of woman shot by Hopewell Police last year leads 'justice' march through city

HOPEWELL — Cold rain and wind did not stop a group of about 20 Hopewell citizens from marching through the city Saturday calling for justice for the woman shot and killed last December by city police.

Led by Evangelist Emily Decarlo, the mother of 31-year-old Angel Viola Decarlo, the group started in the 700 block of Elm Street — the spot where Angel Decarlo died — and marched through Hopewell to Ashford Plaza, adjacent to the Municipal Building and the Hopewell courts building. Similar demonstrations are planned for the 16th day of subsequent months.

Because the permit the group received did not allow for chanting along the route, Emily Decarlo led one "Justice for Angel!" shout prior to beginning the trek. Along the way, marchers carried laminated signs with such messages as "She didn't have to die" and "Lead Poisoning Kills."

Angel Decarlo was shot in a run-in with Hopewell Police. Officers investigating an armed robbery at a nearby convenience store say they saw Decarlo, who they said matched a description of the robbery suspect, running toward Elm Street. When they pursued and ordered her to stop, she allegedly turned a pointed a weapon in their direction, drawing fire. The medical examiner said Angel Decarlo died of a single gunshot to the chest.

At the request of Hopewell Police, the Virginia State Police is investigating the incident and will turn over its findings to the Hopewell commonwealth's attorney upon completion. The officer who fired the fatal shot has been placed on administrative leave while the probe continues.