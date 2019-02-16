John A. Hart Sr., who represents Petersburg's Ward 7, reportedly owes more than $3,000 in back rent; he is not commenting

PETERSBURG – The city's vice mayor is not commenting on reports that he has been evicted from his Ward 7 residence for not paying his rent.

According to the property owner of the house John A. Hart Sr. rented at 2532 Bogese Drive, he had Hart evicted last month for non-payment of rent in December 2018 and January 2019. The property owner said Hart still owes him more than $3,000 in back rent and fees.

A ledger provided by the property owner shows that Hart made an initial deposit on the property in October 2016. All payments were made on time until May 2018 when payments started coming in 10, 14 and 15 days late, according to the ledger.

Court documents show indicate Hart was initially served a summons for "unlawful detainer" – the civil claim for eviction – on June 22. He appeared in court on July 18, and was ordered to fulfill unpaid rent, a late fee and court costs.

But the ledger from the property owner shows that Hart continued making late payments on the property until December 2018. The property manager of Hart's residence, Chappell Real Estate, filed for eviction Jan. 19 after Hart missed rent payments in December and January, totaling $3,014.22 to the owner, include late and legal fees.

The property owner said in an email that he had Hart evicted because Hart made no attempt to contact Chappell Real Estate during December and January when payments were missed. The owner said he was willing to work with Hart in previous months where he had fallen behind.

When reached for comment by The Progress-Index last week, Hart did not have much to say.

“I’ve moved out and moved on," Hart said. "That’s it, I prefer that my private business stays private and go from there.”

Hart did not say where he currently was living. As of late last week, his primary residence listed in the city clerk's office still is "2532 Bogese Drive."

Petersburg General District Court records show two prior court filings against Hart for unlawful detainer, both in 2014. The court filed for his eviction from 1617 Dinwiddie Court on Oct. 30, 2014 and ordered that he pay $1,200 to his former landlord. According to published reports, Hart said he paid that judgment.

Hart first ran for City Council in 2010, losing to then-Vice Mayor Horace Webb. Four years later, when Webb retired, Hart ran again and won. He ran unopposed for re-election last November.

He was unanimously chosen by his council colleagues to be vice mayor in 2017 and again last month.

Hart also has run into conflict for amassing more than $30,000 in penalty fines for improerly filing campaign reports during the 2010 council elections.

The fines stemmed from three missed filing deadlines in 2010 and 2011. Hart was fined $100 on Dec. 17, 2010 for failing to file amendments for Oct. 15 and Oct. 25 campaign finance reports for that year, according to election documents. He was assessed another $100 penalty that same day for failing to file a Dec. 2, 2010 report. Hart was fined another $1,000 on Jan. 19, 2011 for a second failure to file a report on deadline, according to election documents.

Every 60 days that the reports weren’t filed or corrected, the fines grew by $500 per report. That means that Hart was assessed $1,500 every two months until the case was settled in January 2014.

While the fines were still accruing, Hart paid $500 of the penalties in three payments, according to election documents One payment of $200 was made on Aug. 15, 2011 and another $200 payment was made on May 15, 2012. Hart’s last payment of $100, finally settling the matter, was made on Jan. 14, 2014.

Before being elected to council, Hart was the Petersburg Citywide PTO president for six years and a member of the Virginia Parent Teacher Association. He lists his current occupation as a technology consultant.

Council members are compensated $6,500 a year for their positions with the city.

Sean Jones can be reached at 804-722-5172 or sjones@progress-index.com. Information from previous articles written by The Progress-Index was included in this report.