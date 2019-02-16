Editor’s note: We are unable to accept church announcements regarding regular services. Please include street address/location of the event with submissions. Church news items can be sent to churchnews@progress-index.com.

Bread of Life Pure in Heart Ministries

PETERSBURG - Bread of Life Pure in Heart Ministries, 13 N. Sycamore St., will have Holy Communion on Feb. 17 at noon. All are welcome.

Calvary Baptist

YALE - Calvary Baptist Church, 20248 Courthouse Road, will have their annual Black History Feast after the 11 a.m. service on Feb. 24.

Christ and Grace Episcopal

PETERSBURG - Christ and Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 S. Sycamore St., will hold a service of Celtic Evensong and Communion on Feb. 17 at 5:15 p.m. There will be a candlelight service; all are welcome. A reception follows the service and casual dress is encouraged. The featured musician is pianist Melissa Adams. For more information call 804-733-7202.

Colonial Heights Presbyterian

COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 211 Lynchburg Ave., will have guest minister Rev. Ken Goodrich on Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. The new handbell choir practice will be Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.

First Baptist

JARRATT - First Baptist Church, 18463 Little Mill Road, will continue to celebrate Black History Month by recognizing “The Divine Nine” for their Greek Sunday service on Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. All are invited, including former and current fraternity and sorority members. The church will also hold their annual Women’s Ministry conference beginning March 1 with minister Sandra Jordan of First Baptist Church in Weldon, N.C.; doors open at 6 p.m. The conference will continue on March 2 at 9 a.m. with workshop facilitators First Lady Dedira Pearson of Independent Community Methodist Church in Chesterfield and Elder Shirley Simms of Aspire Community Church in Ettrick and music rendered by Ramona Raines. On March 3 at 8 a.m. the speaker will be First Lady Gretchen Tatum and at 2 p.m. their Women’s Day program speaker is Rev. Jennell Riddick of First Baptist Church in Franklin. The dress attire is black and red.

Galilee Baptist

STONY CREEK - Galilee Baptist Church, 12392 Lee Ave., will hold their annual Prayer Breakfast on March 2 at 9 a.m. The theme is “inside Help,” Zephaniah 3:14-18. Pastor Alexander Williams of Big Bethel Baptist Church in McKenney will be the guest evangelist. Elder Darinda Preston of Higher Learning Ministries in Petersburg will be the worship leader. The public is invited.

Gethsemane Apostolic

PETERSBURG - Doc McKensie of Caring and Sharing Ministry of Dinwiddie presents the McKensie Family and Friends Spring Celebration at Gethsemane Apostolic Church, 1020 Halifax St., on March 2 at 2 p.m. There will be local artists and talents, including Rev. Dr. Vernon Billy Lee, Union Grove, Dea Booker, Doc McKensie, Clifton Crawley, Tina Rollins, Rev. Godfrey, and others. A love offering will be taken up. This program is for Dustin and Vonda Moore and family.

Harvest International Full Gospel Center

PETERSBURG - Harvest International Full Gospel Center, 1017 W. Washington St., will host Bingo for Seniors on Feb. 16 from 1-3 p.m. Transportation is available; call 804-861-2850 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and leave information with daycare staff if you’d like to be picked up. Refreshments and prizes will be provided; every third Saturday will be Senior Day. The church will hold a Black History Month program on Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. Youth will perform and dinner will be served. The public is invited. The church will also hold their annual Rainbow Tea on March 3 at 2:30 p.m. with the theme “Just Ask, It’s Yours,” Matthew 7:7. There will be door prizes, food and more. The attire is semi-formal/formal; RSVP by Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. The donation is $20 per adult and $10 per child 12 and under. Contact persons are Elder Charity Holleman and Sister NaTasha Pope, 804-861-2850. The tea will be held in the fellowship hall.

Hunting Quarter Baptist

STONY CREEK - Hunting Quarter Baptist Church, 16166 Hunting Quarter Church Road, will continue to celebrate Black History Month with a program recognizing their legacies and accomplishments on Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. A Black History fellowship dinner will be held immediately afterwards. The public is invited.

Little Mount Baptist

DISPUTANTA - Little Mount Baptist Church, 8012 Jerusalem Plank Road, will celebrate their 137th church anniversary during the month of February. On Feb. 17 at 2:30 p.m., the church will have their pre-anniversary service. The guest minister will be Lil Bishop Antonio Tucker of Kingdom Family Ministry in Petersburg. He will be accompanied by his church. The anniversary celebration will be held on Feb. 24 at 2:30 p.m. The guests will be Bishop Jeffrey Reaves Sr. and Good Shepherd Baptist Church of Petersburg.

Loving Union Baptist

DISPUTANTA - Loving Union Baptist Church, 16750 Loving Union Road, will celebrate their pastor’s 4th anniversary at 3 p.m. on Feb. 17. The special guests will be Pastor Irene Allen and Mount Gazerine Baptist Church of Blackstone. All are welcome.

Marmora Baptist

CHURCH ROAD - Marmora Baptist Church, 2901 Exeter Mill Road, will have guest Rev. Neal Young of First Baptist Church in Petersburg at their Tuesday night Bible study on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. The church will also observe Black History Month on Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. with Brother Stuart Mines of Chester giving Dr. King’s speech.

Mars Hill Baptist

CAPRON - Mars Hill Baptist Church, 20315 Carys Bridge Road, will celebrate Black History Month with guests Linda McDonald of Richmond on Feb. 17 and Raystine Johnson-Ashburg of Franklin on Feb. 24 presenting “Black History Reflections” at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The public is invited.

Mount Hope Baptist

PRINCE GEORGE - Mount Hope Baptist Church, 10300 Lawyers Road, will hold their Black History Month celebration “Don’t Forget What the Lord has Delivered You From” on Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. featuring live performances from Clarence Beasley on saxophone and the Petersburg High School choir. Lunch will be served from noon-1:15 p.m. All are invited to come.

Mt. Level Baptist

DINWIDDIE - Mt. Level Baptist Church, 14920 Courthouse Road, will continue to celebrate Black History Month on Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Dr. John W. Boyd Jr., president of the National Black Farmers Association. Boyd is a fourth-generation black farmer, businessman, civil rights activist, and founder and president of the non-profit National Black Farmers Association. For additional information, contact the chairperson at 804-469-3537. The Senior Saints Ministry will celebrate Black History Month at its meeting in the church’s fellowship hall on Feb. 21 at noon. There will be food and fellowship. Seniors age 55 and above are welcome to participate. For additional information contact Dr. Sandra E. Ruffin at 804-852-2135 or Sharrane Johnson at 804-691-7310.

Olive Branch Baptist

DINWIDDIE - The Sister Sharing Ministry of Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, will celebrate Heart Month on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. The Youth Ministry will hold their annual Soul Food Fellowship following the 11 a.m. service on Feb. 24.

Rocky Mount Baptist

McKENNEY - Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 24901 Ridge Road, will hold Holy Communion service at 11 a.m. on Feb. 17.

Shiloh Baptist

DINWIDDIE - Shiloh Baptist Church, 4610 Darvills Road, will have guest preacher Minister Nathaniel L. Lewis of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Amelia at the 11 a.m. service on Feb. 17. An old-fashioned dinner will be served after the service. The Women’s Fellowship Ministry will celebrate their 23rd anniversary on Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. Deacon Samuel Hawkes Jr. and Deaconess Joyce Hawkes from Little Mount Baptist Church in Blackstone will be the musical guests and the Praise Ministry from First Baptist Church in McKenney will render the service.

Shiloh Baptist

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD - The Youth Ministry of Shiloh Baptist Church, 6711 Hickory Road, will host its seventh annual talent show at Matoaca High School on March 8 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Youth who are interested in participating in the talent show may register by March 1. Tickets are $5 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 6-17); and free for children 5 and under. The deadline to purchase tickets is March 3. To register for the talent show or purchase tickets, email Janique Christian at ymsbc@gmail.com.

Springfield Baptist

SUTHERLAND - Springfield Baptist Church, 1806 Exeter Mill Road, will celebrate Black History Day on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Davis Banks of Little Bethel Baptist Church in Stony Creek. The Marmora Baptist Church choir will be singing. Soul food will be served after the service. All are invited.

St. Peters

DINWIDDIE - St. Peters Church, 15719 Cox Road, will hold their annual Black history program on Feb. 17 at 3 p.m., focusing on the achievements of community leaders. The guest speakers will be Sen. Rosalyn Dance, Petersburg Sheriff Vanessa Crawford, and Howard L. Baugh, president of the Howard L. Baugh chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen Inc. Additional guests include the music ministry of the Gospel Ensemble of Murfreesboro, N.C. A traditional fellowship dinner will be served immediately following the service.

Tri-City Community Outreach

COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Tri-City Community Outreach will feed the homeless of Washington, D.C. on Feb. 23. All interested persons are asked to meet at the Colonial Heights Walmart at 6:30 a.m. The outreach will provide food, gently used clothes and resources to those in the area. For more information, contact Carisa Thomas at 804-243-1006 or Crystal Miller at 804-490-8816.

Trinity United Methodist

PETERSBURG - Trinity United Methodist Church, 215 S. Sycamore St., will begin their Lenten Breakfast Series on March 6. The speaker will be Rev. Tom Lester.

Union Branch Baptist

CHESTERFIELD - Union Branch Baptist Church, 11519 River Road, will host a gospel benefit and luncheon with Esther Grand Chapter of Virginia, Rev. Dr. Marcus N. Leggett of Shiloh Baptist Church in Chesterfield, and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Chester on Feb. 16 from noon-3 p.m. The theme is “Building, Bonding and Believing for a Better Community." The Diamond Sisters of Richmond and Unspeakable Joy of Petersburg will also be appearing. The master of ceremonies will be Dr. Johnny Branch of the Old Landmark Gospel Association. For more information call Sister Michelle Lee-Barksdale at 804-735-9253. The church will also celebrate their annual College Day, with this year’s day deemed as Virginia State University College Day, at 8 a.m. on Feb. 17. The guest preacher at the 10 a.m. service will be Minister Michael Eley Jr. of Friendship Chapel Baptist Church in Wake Forest, N.C. Feel free to wear your college paraphernalia. For more information call 804-590-2210 or visit www.unionbranch.org.

Union Grove Baptist

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD - The Youth Ministry of Union Grove Baptist Church, 19111 Church Road, will continue Black History Month presentations celebrating the contributions and legacies of Black Americans during the 11 a.m. worship service on Feb. 17. The service will conclude with Holy Communion.

Woodlawn Baptist

COLONIAL HEIGHTS - The “Women On Mission” of Woodlawn Baptist Church, 3120 Woodlawn Ave., will be giving a presentation related to missions on Feb. 17 during the 11 a.m. worship service in celebration of “WMU Focus Week.” The theme is “Unshakable Pursuit.” They will be discussing the impact of mission work both locally and globally; this group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. and is open to all ladies that would like to be a part of their mission projects. For more information related to WOM or other activities at Woodlawn Baptist Church, contact the church office at 804-526-2179.