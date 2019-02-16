CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield County is offering a hands-on approach for citizens to learn about their local government and tour county facilities. Registration is open for the 2019 Government Citizens Academies, with the spring academy beginning April 30 and the fall academy on Sept. 17.

The academy is free to participants and offers opportunities to meet local government leaders and provide feedback about county services and programs. Sessions are scheduled in county and school facilities, among other sites across the county. The sessions include a mix of roundtable discussions and classroom settings, with networking breaks, and opportunities for optional tours of additional county facilities and other points of interest.

“We are excited to provide residents with the chance to take a comprehensive look at how local government works and the services that are provided,” said Chris Ruth, assistant director of the Department of Citizen Information and Resources, which hosts the academies. “We not only share information, but also listen to our participants’ perspectives on how their government is doing today and where our focus should be tomorrow.”

Registration is now open for the 2019 academies.

The spring session will be held weekly on Tuesday nights from April 30-June 26, 6-8 p.m.The fall session will be offered on Tuesday mornings, Sept. 17-Nov. 13, 9-11 a.m.

In the fall, a new opportunity for older adults and carepartners will be offered directly after each Government Citizens Academy class. The Senior Ambassador Program will offer topics specifically chosen for this audience. These sessions will run from Sept.17-Nov. 13, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., with some sessions extended for field trips and other opportunities. Residents may sign up for the Senior Ambassador Program in conjunction with the Government Citizens Academy or may take it alone.

Quick info about the Government Citizens Academy:

Started in spring 2017.To date, almost 100 people have graduated from the academy.Academies last nine weeks, and typically include 25-30 people per class.The spring session meets in the evenings.The fall academy meets in the mornings.The academy meets at locations across Chesterfield County, exposing participants to a variety of sites and opportunities.Academy presenters are county leaders from different departments, offering their expertise on county programs and services.

Learn more and apply at www.chesterfield.gov/govacademy. Class size is limited, so those unable to attend a particular session may be placed on a waiting list. For more information, contact GCA@chesterfield.gov or 804-796-7100.