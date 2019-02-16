PETERSBURG — Pamplin Historical Park and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is hosting its second annual Membership Gala event to he held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. at The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier.

Park members are invited to RSVP by Feb. 15, 2019 and the general public wishing to attend can purchase an annual Park membership starting at $45 any time prior to the event or at the door. Discounted memberships for active duty military, seniors, students and teachers start at $25 for a one year membership.

The evening will feature a State of the Park address by Executive Director Jerry ‘Dez’ Desmond, live music, door prizes, a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and an open bar with beer and wine.

The evening is made possible through the generous support of the following sponsors; Buttermilk Bake Shop, Casemate Publishers, Dixie Restaurant, Escape Old Towne, Firehouse Subs-Colonial Heights, Fort Lee Federal Credit Union, Gold’s Gym, Osprey Publishing, Sam’s Club-Colonial Heights, Savas Beatie, Saucy’s BBQ, The Bucket Trade, Virginia Motorsports Park and W. Britain Toy Soldier & Model Figure Company.