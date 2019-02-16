Event will celebrate the Feast of St. Matthias

PETERSBURG — On Sunday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will be having an Evensong to celebrate the Feast of St. Matthias. The Evensong will be sung by the St. Paul’s Choir along with The Reverend David Tetrault. Charles K. Lindsey Jr. is organist and choirmaster, and The Reverend Rick Greenwood will preside over the spoken portions of the service.

For the liturgy, the choir will be singing the Preces and Responses of Richard Webster (born 1952), the director of music and organist at Trinity Church, Copley Square, Boston; and the Evening Service in F of Harold Friedell (1905–58), a prolific American sacred music composer and organist and choirmaster of St. Bartholomew’s Church, New York City.

One of the anthems will be “Let All the People Praise Thee, O God” by British composer William Mathias (1934–92). Mathias wrote the piece for the Royal Wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer. The second anthem, “O nata lux,” is a modern choral favorite by American composer Morten Lauridsen (born 1943).

Although this is a free event, a freewill offering will be taken benefiting the Joseph A. Whittle Music and Arts Fund of St. Paul’s. Historic St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 110 North Union St. Parking is located on the street in front of the church or in the parking lot behind the church off North Market Street. For additional information, contact the church office at (804) 733-3415 or email stpaulspetersburg@verizon.net .